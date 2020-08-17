Weak Dollar Is A Boon For Crude Importing Nations

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.76 -0.13 -0.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 45.37 +0.57 +1.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.344 +0.005 +0.21%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 43.94 +0.68 +1.57%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 44.62 -0.72 -1.59%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 44.10 -0.60 -1.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.60 -0.46 -1.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.60 -0.46 -1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 39.93 -0.30 -0.75%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.344 +0.005 +0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 43.29 -0.69 -1.57%
Graph down Murban 4 days 43.83 -0.58 -1.31%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 43.84 -0.58 -1.31%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 45.50 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 43.94 -0.69 -1.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.98 -0.40 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 44.62 -0.72 -1.59%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 mins 30.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 32.26 -0.08 -0.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 41.01 -0.23 -0.56%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 42.41 -0.23 -0.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 38.06 -0.23 -0.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 37.01 -0.23 -0.62%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 37.01 -0.23 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 38.31 -0.13 -0.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 39.46 -0.13 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 36.56 +0.32 +0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.60 -0.46 -1.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 33.00 +0.75 +2.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.56 -0.35 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 36.84 +0.15 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.79 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.79 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 32.25 -0.25 -0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 46.75 +4.68 +11.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 3 hours Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 1 hour Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 9 mins Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 3 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 35 mins Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 43 mins BLM and Reparations
  • 1 day https://electrek.co/2020/08/15/tesla-world-biggest-casting-machine-outside-fremont-factory/
  • 1 day The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 1 day Joe Biden the "Archie Bunker" of the left selects Kamala Harris for VP . . . . . . Does she help the campaign ?
  • 13 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 1 day Biden declares for China
  • 2 days Buying votes is cool now.
  • 2 days Visit with Your Local Antifa Members!

Breaking News:

Iran Claims Fuel Seized By U.S. Was Not Iranian…. But It Was

Big Oil Wrote Down $87 Billion In Assets In Less Than One Year

Big Oil Wrote Down $87 Billion In Assets In Less Than One Year

Seven of the largest oil…

Lithium-Ion Battery Production Set To Quadruple This Decade

Lithium-Ion Battery Production Set To Quadruple This Decade

The global lithium-ion cell manufacturing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Weak Dollar Is A Boon For Crude Importing Nations

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 17, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

The recent depreciation of the U.S. dollar against other major currencies has made crude oil purchases for some oil importers cheaper, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Friday.

As the euro is the main currency that has appreciated against the U.S. dollar, the countries of the Eurozone, many of which are net crude oil importers, have seen their crude purchases less expensive this summer, because oil is priced in U.S. dollars.

Between June 1 and August 12, Brent Crude oil prices rose by 19 percent in U.S. dollars but only 12 percent in euros as a result of the euro’s appreciation against the U.S. dollar, the EIA has estimated.

Brent Crude prices and the index of the value of the U.S. dollar have been moving in opposite directions on a daily basis during the past several months. The two measures are responding to similar economic information—in this case, the outlook for global economic growth and demand expectations, the EIA said. 

In recent weeks, even if expectations of global oil demand have been revised down due to the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, weakening U.S. dollar has supported oil prices. A weaker U.S. dollar typically makes buying oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

This week, a bullish inventory report from the EIA supported oil prices, after a crude oil inventory draw of 4.5 million barrels for the week to August 7, an inventory decline of 700,000 barrels in gasoline, and a draw of 2.3 million barrels in distillate fuels for the week to August 7.

The draw across the board supported oil prices, until the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC revised down their projections for oil demand this year, acknowledging that the COVID-19 pandemic would hit the global economy and oil consumption harder than previously thought.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Putin Looks To De-escalate Tensions In Persian Gulf

Next Post

Warren Buffett Sells Stake In Oil Giant Occidental Petroleum

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally
Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion

Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion


Most Commented

Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com