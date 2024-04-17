Washington Preparing to Reimpose Venezuela Oil Sanctions Thursday

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.85 -2.51 -2.94%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.42 -2.60 -2.89%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.70 -2.39 -2.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.707 -0.025 -1.44%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.731 -0.092 -3.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 +0.61 +0.68%
Chart Mars US 166 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.731 -0.092 -3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.76 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.43 +0.73 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.35 +1.30 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 870 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.15 +1.21 +1.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.31 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 +0.61 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 323 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 71.63 -0.58 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 86.98 -0.58 -0.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 85.23 -0.58 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 81.08 -0.58 -0.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 78.03 -0.58 -0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 78.03 -0.58 -0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 81.08 -0.58 -0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 88.03 -0.58 -0.65%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 78.43 -0.58 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.59 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 90.28 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.94 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Washington Preparing to Reimpose Venezuela Oil Sanctions Thursday

Europe's Love Affair with Electric Cars Wanes as Sales Plunge

Europe's Love Affair with Electric Cars Wanes as Sales Plunge

Volkswagen's EV sales in Europe…

ING Chief Economist Calls for Further Rate Cuts in China

ING Chief Economist Calls for Further Rate Cuts in China

China's consumer inflation was lower…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Washington Preparing to Reimpose Venezuela Oil Sanctions Thursday

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 17, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

The Biden administration is potentially gearing up to reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela, as President Nicolas Maduro violates the conditions of the existing temporary sanctions relief in his attempt to quash the opposition ahead of this year’s elections. On Wednesday, the Biden administration signaled that sanctions could be implemented anew when the six-month temporary deal expires on Thursday. 

Elections in Venezuela are scheduled for July 28, and Maduro has tirelessly worked to ban opposition candidates by using trumped-up criminal charges to keep them off the ballot, along with arresting many opposition figures for allegedly plotting a coup against him. 

While the Biden administration has been following a strategy of re-engagement with Venezuela, certain conditions must be met for the continuation of sanctions relief. 

Unnamed Bloomberg sources also said on Wednesday that Washington was planning to allow the sanctions relief to expire on Thursday at midnight if Venezuela fails to appease the Biden administration. 

Bloomberg sources are considering that there is some potential for sanctions to be continued if the Venezuelan government extends the deadline for registering candidates to run in the July elections, or if governor Manuel Rosales is chosen by the opposition as he is the only opposition figure willing to negotiate directly with Maduro, which renders him a less-attractive individual among the opposition. 

Last week, the U.S. held secret meetings with Venezuela, but the results of those talks have yet to manifest themselves into concrete action. 

The sanctions are expiring in tandem with new negotiations between Venezuela and Chevron to expand a joint venture with state-run PDVSA in the Orinoco Belt, Reuters reports. 

Since sanctions were waived in October 2023, Venezuela has pursued a strategy of expanding oil production from below 800,000 bpd to over 1 million bpd, though the ambitious goals cannot be achieved if sanctions relief is allowed to expire.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The easing of the sanctions helped Venezuela boost its oil export revenues, with expectations for this year at $20 billion, according to Reuters estimates from January, versus a total of $12 billion in oil revenues for last year.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Plummets over 3% as Stockpiles Override Iran-Israel Conflict

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com