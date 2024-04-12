Secret Meeting Between Venezuela and the U.S. as Oil Sanctions Loom

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.78 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.40 +0.66 +0.74%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.39 +0.65 +0.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.765 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.792 +0.018 +0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%
Chart Mars US 160 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.792 +0.018 +0.65%

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.28 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Murban 1 day 91.09 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.10 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.29 +0.64 +0.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.50 +0.29 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 317 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 70.72 -1.19 -1.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 87.17 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 85.42 -1.19 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 80.87 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 81.97 -1.19 -1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 78.52 -1.19 -1.49%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.44 +0.98 +1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 89.61 -1.03 -1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.79 +0.98 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.75 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Secret Meeting Between Venezuela and the U.S. as Oil Sanctions Loom

By Irina Slav - Apr 12, 2024, 3:00 AM CDT

U.S. and Venezuelan government officials met secretly this week ahead of the expiry of oil sanction relief next week.

The meeting, in Mexico City, discussed the possibility of reforms in Venezuela, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources, with a focus on elections.

The United States granted a six-month oil sanction waiver to Caracas last year after the two sides discussed election reforms that would have given Venezuela’s opposition a chance in the upcoming vote in July.

However, just months later, the Maduro government effectively banned the opposition’s leader, Maria Corina Machado, from running for office, prompting threats from Washington that the sanctions would snap back.

Following the sanction waiver last October, Venezuela had planned to expand its oil production from below 800,000 bpd to over 1 million bpd. The prospects of that happening have dimmed since then as the threat of the return of sanctions hung over PDVSA’s head. Analysts have also forecast a higher risk of domestic fuel shortages if the sanctions snap back on April 18.

The easing of the sanctions helped Venezuela boost its oil export revenues, with expectations for this year at $20 billion, according to Reuters estimates from January, versus a total of $12 billion in oil revenues for last year. If the sanctions are reimposed, however, the outlook will change drastically.

Bloomberg cited one Venezuela-based analyst as estimating the potential losses at $2 billion for this year alone. Another said that the lifting of the sanctions for six months has boosted the country’s oil revenues by an additional $740 million.

The return of sanctions will also affect the U.S. as it would put an end to heavy crude imports from Venezuela. These started flowing to Gulf Coast refineries once again after the sanction suspension entered into effect in October. The suspension expires on April 18.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

Iran Will Seek to Avoid Escalation With Israel

