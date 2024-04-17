World Oil Demand Jumped To 5-Year Seasonal High in February

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.01 -2.35 -2.75%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.56 -2.46 -2.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.70 -2.39 -2.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.716 -0.016 -0.92%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.737 -0.085 -3.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 +0.61 +0.68%
Chart Mars US 166 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.737 -0.085 -3.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.76 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.43 +0.73 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.35 +1.30 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 870 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.15 +1.21 +1.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.31 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 +0.61 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 323 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 71.63 -0.58 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 86.98 -0.58 -0.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 85.23 -0.58 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 81.08 -0.58 -0.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 78.03 -0.58 -0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 78.03 -0.58 -0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 81.08 -0.58 -0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 88.03 -0.58 -0.65%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 78.43 -0.58 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.59 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 90.28 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.94 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Washington Preparing to Reimpose Venezuela Oil Sanctions Thursday

China Raises Gasoline and Diesel Prices amid Soaring Crude Oil Prices

China Raises Gasoline and Diesel Prices amid Soaring Crude Oil Prices

China is raising from Wednesday…

Air-Stable Ruthenium Catalyst to Revolutionize Industrial Chemistry

Air-Stable Ruthenium Catalyst to Revolutionize Industrial Chemistry

Researchers at The University of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

World Oil Demand Jumped To 5-Year Seasonal High in February

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 17, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

Global oil demand jumped by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in February from January, hitting a five-year seasonal high, with seasonal-high demand for gasoline and an all-time high oil demand in India, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) published on Wednesday.     

Oil demand in the 38 countries that report data to JODI also rose by 1.1 million bpd in February 2024 compared to February 2023, showed the data shared by the Riyadh-based International Energy Forum (IEF).

The monthly jump in oil demand was mainly driven by higher gasoline and jet fuel demand, with gasoline demand at a five-year seasonal high, the data showed.

Jet fuel demand rose by 300,000 bpd year-on-year in February.  

Another major driver of higher oil demand was India’s oil demand, which jumped to an all-time high in February, while its product exports rose to a seasonal high, the data compiled by JODI showed.

In February, India’s total product demand rose by 265,000 bpd to an all-time high of 5.59 million bpd.

While Indian crude oil imports fell by 506,000 bpd, India’s total product exports rose by 346,000 bpd to a five-year seasonal high, according to the data.

China, on the other hand, saw oil demand and refinery runs down in February, when the Lunar New Year holiday fell this year.

Going forward, OPEC expects robust summer fuel demand supporting oil consumption growth in 2024. Global oil demand in the summer is expected to be strong as consumption of transportation fuels is set to rise across the board and across regions with summer and holiday travel picking up, OPEC said last week as it sees a “robust oil demand outlook for the summer months.”

OPEC continues to expect global oil demand growth of 2.2 million bpd for 2024, broadly unchanged from last month’s assessment. The cartel still sees “robust growth” of 1.8 million bpd in 2025 compared to 2024. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Energy Agency (IEA), however, revised down its 2024 world demand growth forecast by 100,000 bpd, with a demand growth estimate of 1.2 million bpd, well below OPEC’s.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The European Commission Is Preparing to Sue Germany Over Its Gas Tariffs

Next Post

The European Commission Is Preparing to Sue Germany Over Its Gas Tariffs

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com