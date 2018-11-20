Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 mins 53.39 -3.81 -6.66%
Brent Crude 13 mins 62.43 -4.36 -6.53%
Natural Gas 20 mins 4.517 -0.183 -3.89%
Mars US 23 hours 61.30 +0.32 +0.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 64.94 -0.91 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Marine 2 days 66.87 -0.45 -0.67%
Murban 2 days 68.52 -0.53 -0.77%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.90 -1.02 -1.67%
Basra Light 2 days 67.15 +0.27 +0.40%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.10 -0.55 -0.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Girassol 2 days 65.95 -1.01 -1.51%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 22.07 -3.75 -14.52%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.20 +2.52 +17.17%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 39.20 +0.52 +1.34%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.30 +0.52 +0.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 21.95 +0.52 +2.43%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.95 +0.52 +2.98%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 39.95 +0.52 +1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 26.45 +0.52 +2.01%
Central Alberta 2 days 18.20 +0.52 +2.94%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.25 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.00 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 6 days 66.83 +0.50 +0.75%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.71 +0.30 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.66 +0.30 +0.55%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.21 +0.30 +0.57%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.96 +0.30 +0.45%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Washington Might Include Venezuela In ‘Sponsors Of Terrorism’ List

By Irina Slav - Nov 20, 2018, 10:30 AM CST Maduro

The Trump administration is considering adding Venezuela to its list of countries sponsoring terrorism in the latest pressure increase on Caracas, Reuters reports, citing a person familiar with the discussions.

However, proving this could be difficult, a government official who declined to be named in the Reuters report, said. The discussions were the result of the efforts of Senator Marco Rubio who has for a while now insisted that Washington increase the pressure on Caracas, despite evidence that this sort of pressure is not working as intended, with the Maduro government remaining in place despite a string of sanctions.

If the White House decides to go through with the inclusion in the list, which currently contains four countries—Syria, North Korea, Iran, and Sudan—it will make life even more difficult for Venezuelans already suffering from hyperinflation and shortage of basic goods that have spurred an exodus to neighboring countries.

If the country is added to the list of sponsors of terrorism, chances are its population will once again bear the brunt of geopolitical conflict: U.S. economic assistance would be curbed and further financial restrictions will be added to already existing ones.

According to Reuters, Rubio and another two Republican senators wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo two months ago, urging him to include Venezuela in the terrorism sponsors list on the grounds that it had been providing funding to Hezbollah in Lebanon and FARC in Colombia. However, the senators did not provide proof for their accusations.

The Washington Post, which first broke the news, quoted an expert from the Washington Office on Latin America, senior fellow David Smilde, as saying “I suspect this will be based on hearsay and sources of questionable integrity.”

Reuters quoted a spokesperson for the State Department as saying the department “consistently and on an ongoing basis reviews available information and intelligence, from many sources, on possible state-level involvement in terrorism, evaluating all credible, verified, and corroborated information in its entirety.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

