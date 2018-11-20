Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 mins 53.39 -3.81 -6.66%
Brent Crude 13 mins 62.43 -4.36 -6.53%
Natural Gas 20 mins 4.517 -0.183 -3.89%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 64.94 -0.91 -1.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Marine 2 days 66.87 -0.45 -0.67%
Murban 2 days 68.52 -0.53 -0.77%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.90 -1.02 -1.67%
Basra Light 2 days 67.15 +0.27 +0.40%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.10 -0.55 -0.84%
Girassol 2 days 65.95 -1.01 -1.51%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 22.07 -3.75 -14.52%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.20 +2.52 +17.17%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 39.20 +0.52 +1.34%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.30 +0.52 +0.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 21.95 +0.52 +2.43%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 39.95 +0.52 +1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 26.45 +0.52 +2.01%
Central Alberta 2 days 18.20 +0.52 +2.94%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.25 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.00 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 6 days 66.83 +0.50 +0.75%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.71 +0.30 +0.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.21 +0.30 +0.57%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.96 +0.30 +0.45%
All Charts
Oil Prices Halt Slide After API Reports Small Crude Draw

Oil fell on Monday morning…

Abu Dhabi’s Remarkable Energy Diversification

Abu Dhabi’s national oil company…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

IEA Extends Warning To Oil Markets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 20, 2018, 1:30 PM CST Oil refinery guard

Although the U.S. waivers for Iran’s key oil customers were a relief to the oil market, the world’s economy is still very fragile and skimpy overall spare capacity remains an issue, Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), told Reuters on Tuesday.

The U.S. decision to grant waivers to eight Iranian oil buyers—including the biggest customers China and India—surprised some of the oil market players, but resulted in a $20 oil price drop and a well-supplied market, Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Oslo today.

“But the global economy is still going through a very difficult time and is very fragile and, as a result of the increase in production, we have very thin production capacity left in the world, in a world which is becoming more dangerous,” Birol noted.

IEA and Birol have been warning for some time that the high oil prices from early October had started to hurt global demand.

Earlier this month, speaking about the state of the market and the precarious situation in Venezuela, Birol said that he hoped “prices do not rise again because this will not really be good news for the global economy which is very fragile.”

Prices haven’t yet risen because the oil market is currently concerned with a possible oversupply building. OPEC and its de facto leader Saudi Arabia have already started to hint that a new production cut may be in the works.

Just yesterday, IEA’s Birol urged oil producers to use ‘common sense’ because fresh cuts could have negative effects on the oil market.

“My appeal to all producers and consumers across the world is to have common sense in these difficult days,” Reuters quoted Birol as saying on Monday.

Despite the fact that the IEA itself sees a surplus next year, the agency doesn’t see the oversupply as a threat to the markets, because “such is the volatility of events that rising stocks should be welcomed as a form of insurance, rather than a threat,” the IEA said in its Oil Market Report last week.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

-->