  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 day "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 2 days Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 3 hours Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 3 days American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 3 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 1 day Pipeline Rupture
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 3 days I want one!

WTI Sinks Below $80 On Rising Crude Inventories

The EPA Is Taking An Aggressive Stance Against Methane Emissions

Why Both EV Stocks And Big Oil Are Rallying

WTI Sinks Below $80 On Rising Crude Inventories

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 03, 2021, 4:10 PM CDT

Despite the energy crisis in Europe and Asia, and the alleged gas to oil switching as a result, rising crude oil stocks in the United States have just tanked WTI prices to a 4-week low.

WTI prices briefly slipped below $80 per barrel, landing at $80.15 (-4.48%) at 4:42 p.m. EDT.

WTI started to drift lower shortly after the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) was published at 10:30 a.m. EDT. According to the EIA, crude oil inventories grew by 3.3 million barrels for week ending October 29.

The report followed another sober data point on Tuesday by the API, which showed a 3.6 million barrel build to crude oil—the sixth straight such build according to the industry body.

The high crude oil and gasoline prices in the United States as of late have presented quite a political challenge for President Biden, who has been quick to lay the blame for the high prices at OPEC’s doorstep. Meanwhile, the U.S. President has taken every opportunity to ask OPEC to turn on the taps and increase production more than the group has planned, which is for a 400,000 bpd increase in production per month.

With the API and EIA now behind us for the week, oil prices will be at the mercy of OPEC+, which will meet on Thursday to discuss their plan going forward. The general sentiment in the market is that OPEC+ will stick to its planned production cut easement of 400,000 barrels per day. This increase is likely already priced into the market.

The last time WTI prices were this low was on October 8.

Brent crude, for its part, had fallen to $81.37, down 3.95% on the day at 4:55 p.m. EDT.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

