China To Make Huge Bet On Nuclear Power To Reach Climate Goals

Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 80.86 -3.05 -3.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.43 -3.29 -3.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins 5.670 +0.128 +2.31%
Graph down Heating Oil 25 mins 2.435 -0.074 -2.94%
Graph down Gasoline 25 mins 2.339 -0.112 -4.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 80.01 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.339 -0.112 -4.55%

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.40 +1.61 +1.97%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.29 +1.49 +1.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 84.15 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.32 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.45 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.36 -0.83 -1.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 66.56 -2.19 -3.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 82.91 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 84.31 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 80.51 -0.94 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 76.91 -2.04 -2.58%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.91 -2.04 -2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 79.86 -1.54 -1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.81 -0.79 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 77.06 -1.79 -2.27%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.83 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.86 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.81 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.81 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Oil, Gas Rally Lifts Chevron’s Quarterly Profit To 8-Year-High

Energy Prices And Climate Concerns Clash At COP26

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

China To Make Huge Bet On Nuclear Power To Reach Climate Goals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 03, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

China will rely heavily on nuclear energy in the coming decades to try to reach its own carbon neutrality goal in 2060, as it looks to significantly expand its nuclear power capacity fleet with new projects worth up to $440 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Over the next 15 years, the world’s largest polluter will seek to build as many as 150 nuclear reactors, at a cost of up to $440 billion, as China has decided to double down on nuclear energy generation to reduce its emissions.

The plans for huge nuclear capacity rollout in coming years could make China the largest generator of nuclear energy in the world by the mid-2020s, overtaking the United States, Bloomberg notes.

In recent years, other countries, especially after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, have questioned the safety of nuclear energy and the cost overruns that have plagued several major projects, including the Hinkley Point C project in the UK.

In its Net Zero Strategy unveiled last month, the UK government said it would aim to fully decarbonize the power system by 2035 by relying on renewables, “cutting edge new nuclear power stations,” and underpinned by “flexibility including storage, gas with CCS, hydrogen and ensure reliable power is always there at the flick of a switch.” 

In the European Union, France leads a group of EU member states, including Finland and several central and eastern European countries who pushed last month for including nuclear energy in the upcoming green investment rules of the European Union.

This push has divided Europe, and the EU is reportedly delaying a decision on how to deal with nuclear energy, as well as natural gas, in upcoming legislation about which types of energy would classify as eligible for “green financing.”

In a new report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ahead of the COP26 summit, “Nine countries – Canada, China, Finland, France, Japan, Poland, Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom—provided statements in the report in support of its findings on nuclear power’s contributions to climate action,” the IAEA said in October.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

