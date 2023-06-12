WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.56 -2.61 -3.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.29 -2.50 -3.34%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 72.05 -3.07 -4.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.228 -0.026 -1.15%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.498 -0.096 -3.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.85 -0.70 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 3 days 70.42 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.498 -0.096 -3.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 74.99 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 4 days 76.45 -0.83 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 74.84 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 559 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 75.84 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.21 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.85 -0.70 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 13 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 48.92 -1.12 -2.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 72.32 -1.12 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 70.57 -1.12 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 67.72 -1.12 -1.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 64.42 -1.12 -1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 64.42 -1.12 -1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 65.72 -1.12 -1.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 74.67 -1.12 -1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 64.02 -1.12 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.75 -1.00 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.97 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 64.40 -1.12 -1.71%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.65 -1.12 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.65 -1.12 -1.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.75 -1.00 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Pakistan Pays For Discounted Russian Oil In Yuan

China Consolidates Grip On Key Oil Transit Routes

China Consolidates Grip On Key Oil Transit Routes

Through a number of energy…

Smoke Causes U.S. Solar Power Generation To Plunge By 50%

Smoke Causes U.S. Solar Power Generation To Plunge By 50%

Smoke from Canada’s wildfires is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

By Alex Kimani - Jun 12, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

Oil markets have kicked off the new week on a sour note with both Brent and WTI crude sliding over $3 per barrel after Goldman Sachs’ latest call. 

Last week, Goldman Sachs' oil ultra bull Jeff Currie once again lowered his Brent forecast for December, this time to $86 a barrel from $95 and $100 before that. Currie cited increasing supply from Russia, Iran and Venezuela; growing recession fears and persistent headwinds to higher prices from higher interest rates for his growing bearishness.

At 10:14 a.m. EST, WTI was trading down 3.85% at $67.47, for a $2.70 loss on the day. Brent crude was trading down 3.29% at $72.33, for a $2.46 loss on the day.

Analysts at Citi are also quite bearish, recently saying the Saudi cuts are unlikely to sustain a gain into the high $80s or low $90s thanks to lackluster demand and stronger non-OPEC supply by year-end.

Meanwhile, the markets remain on edge ahead of a crucial Fed decision on interest rates on Wednesday. The Fed's rate hikes have led to a stronger dollar, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive and weighing on oil and commodity prices.

Overall, Oil markets have become highly volatile in the current week as traders try to make sense of a mix of both bullish and bearish drivers. Oil prices rallied mid-week after the latest EIA report showed crude refining has hit the highest level since August 2019 in anticipation of strong summer demand. However, the same report revealed that U.S. crude production has hit the highest levels since April 2020 while crude exports have declined.

However, crude oil inventories at the WTI pricing hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, rose for the seventh consecutive week and are currently close to the five-year average. The w/w crude oil balance shows unusually large swings in exports and imports. However, the most bearish piece of news came outside the U.S. market with reports that Iran might soon officially resume oil exports with nuclear talks with the U.S. progressing at a faster-than-expected clip.

"Oil prices are caught in a clash between two opposing forces, bearish asset allocators who point to monetary contraction and bullish oil speculators expecting lower inventories in 2H23. The bearish allocators will maintain the upper hand for now, as oil prices struggle to rally until the Fed eases money supply," Bank of America Global Research's Francisco Blanch said in a note.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nigeria’s LNG Sales Slump Amid Security And Investment Challenges

Next Post

Nigeria’s LNG Sales Slump Amid Security And Investment Challenges

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence

 Alt text

The IEA Says Russia Isn’t Cutting Oil Production As Promised

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

 Alt text

G7 Urged To Take The Lead In Phasing Out Fossil Fuels
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com