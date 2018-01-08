Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.95 +0.51 +0.83%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.94 +0.32 +0.47%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.832 +0.037 +1.32%
Mars US 3 days 62.34 -0.62 -0.98%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.86 -0.27 -0.41%
Urals 12 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.37 -0.31 -0.46%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.37 -0.31 -0.46%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.03 -0.47 -0.69%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.31 -0.57 -0.98%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.832 +0.037 +1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 65.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 4 days 67.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 4 days 64.56 -0.52 -0.80%
Basra Light 4 days 62.84 -0.42 -0.66%
Saharan Blend 4 days 68.36 -0.64 -0.93%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.03 -0.47 -0.69%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.03 -0.47 -0.69%
Girassol 4 days 67.33 -0.47 -0.69%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.86 -0.27 -0.41%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.19 +0.12 +0.31%
Western Canadian Select 87 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 87 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 87 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 87 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 87 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 87 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 87 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 87 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 87 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.37 -0.31 -0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.00 -0.50 -0.85%
Giddings 4 days 51.75 -0.50 -0.96%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.97 +0.17 +0.25%
West Texas Sour 4 days 55.39 -0.57 -1.02%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.34 -0.57 -0.95%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.34 -0.57 -0.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 57.89 -0.57 -0.98%
Kansas Common 4 days 51.75 -0.50 -0.96%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.20 -0.57 -0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 55 mins Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 2 hours Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 3 hours Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 4 hours Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 5 hours Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 6 hours Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 3 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 3 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 3 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 3 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 3 days Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 3 days China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 3 days Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 3 days Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 4 days Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 4 days New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 4 days U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 4 days New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 4 days U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 4 days Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 4 days Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 5 days Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 5 days Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 5 days Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 5 days Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 5 days Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 5 days Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 5 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 6 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 6 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 6 days BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 11 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 11 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 11 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 12 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 12 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 12 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 12 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 12 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 13 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline

Breaking News:

Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields

Two Top Picks In Energy This Year

Two Top Picks In Energy This Year

Both oilfield services and natural…

Oil Rally Falters As Traders Seize Profits

Oil Rally Falters As Traders Seize Profits

Oil prices withdrew on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case

By Irina Slav - Jan 08, 2018, 11:00 AM CST Petrovietnam

Vietnam’s government has put on trial 22 executives from state-owned energy company PetroVietnam for losses incurred by the company. Some of the offenses the executives are charged with are punishable by death in Vietnam, Reuters reports.

The trial is part of a crackdown on corruption and mismanagement in the energy and banking industries, which began after the security authorities of the country were given more influence in the communist state’s ruling party last year. The Vietnam police say they are investigating state rule violations at the company that led to a loss of about US$35 million for local lender Ocean Bank, as well as financial losses at PetroVietnam itself.

The most senior of the executives that stand accused of corruption and other crimes is PetroVietnam’s chairman and former member of Vietnam’s politburo, Dinh La Thang, who was ousted from the supreme decision-making body and from his position as head of the Communist party in Ho Chi Minh City along with his removal from the PetroVietnam board.

Another high-profile executive who will stand trial alongside Thang is Trinh Xuan Thanh. Thanh, according to German authorities, was kidnapped from a German park a year ago, after he sought asylum in the Western European country.

Related: Is A “Geopolitical Recession” Looming?

According to the German side, he was brought back to Vietnam against his will. Thanh himself appeared last August on Vietnam’s state TV and said he had returned home willingly to face charges related to the loss of US$150 million incurred by a PetroVietnam subsidiary.

Last month, Vietnam’s Prime Minister appointed another senior party official as the new chairman of the company and tasked him with handling loss-making projects and curbing expenses further.

The crackdown in PetroVietnam began in early December with the arrest of Thang. Another arrest of one member of the company’s board followed a few days later. According to the prosecution, the executives are guilty of "violation of state regulations on economic management, causing serious consequences."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery

Next Post

Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

 Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Most Commented

Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Alt text

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com