Venezuela’s Maduro Reshuffles Senior Jobs At PDVSA After Energy Emergency

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.92 +1.17 +2.50%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 51.90 +2.23 +4.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.774 +0.018 +1.03%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 47.35 +2.14 +4.73%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 50.16 -1.73 -3.33%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 44.90 -1.70 -3.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 39.76 -2.29 -5.45%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.774 +0.018 +1.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 50.55 +1.55 +3.16%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 52.47 +1.47 +2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 44.22 +2.18 +5.19%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 52.45 +1.13 +2.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 52.56 +1.69 +3.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 51.95 +2.00 +4.00%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 50.16 -1.73 -3.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 29.36 -2.33 -7.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 45.61 -2.33 -4.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 45.16 -2.33 -4.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 40.51 -2.33 -5.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 34.76 -2.33 -6.28%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 34.76 -2.33 -6.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 39.01 -2.33 -5.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 43.76 -2.33 -5.06%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.26 -2.33 -6.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 43.00 +2.00 +4.88%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 36.75 +2.00 +5.76%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 50.37 -1.50 -2.89%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 40.70 +1.99 +5.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 44.65 +1.99 +4.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 44.65 +1.99 +4.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 43.00 +2.00 +4.88%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 35.00 -2.25 -6.04%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 52.49 -2.33 -4.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 9 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 12 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 5 hours Gold.
  • 2 hours Syria conflict
  • 44 mins Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 1 hour What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 6 hours Chinese Supply Chain Considerations
  • 12 hours On Venezuela
  • 6 hours OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 5 hours Oil and gas producers fire back at Democratic presidential candidates.
  • 14 hours Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol
  • 1 day "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 18 hours WTI are we seeing the perfect storm
  • 23 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex

Breaking News:

Sinopec Sends London Staff On Home Office On Coronavirus Scare

China’s Emissions Are Plunging, But It Might Not Last

China’s Emissions Are Plunging, But It Might Not Last

China’s carbon emissions are plunging…

Iran’s Latest Energy Project Should Worry The West

Iran’s Latest Energy Project Should Worry The West

Iran is moving exceptionally quickly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela’s Maduro Reshuffles Senior Jobs At PDVSA After Energy Emergency

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 02, 2020, 10:30 AM CST Venezuelan flag

Nicolas Maduro has appointed four new vice presidents at Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA and a new president of the unit managing the company’s relations with private foreign firms, PDVSA said on Saturday, a week after Maduro declared an energy emergency in the country.

At the end of February, Maduro declared emergency for the country’s oil industry, calling for measures to ensure Venezuela’s energy security.

“I declare an emergency situation in the oil industry by constitutional and presidential decree in order to take urgent and necessary measures to ensure the country’s energy security and protect the industry from imperialist aggression,” Maduro said.

According to Maduro’s latest orders, German Márquez becomes the new president of Corporación Venezolana del Petróleo (CVP), the unit handling PDVSA’s joint ventures with private firms.

The move comes two weeks after the United States stepped up pressure on Venezuela’s oil trade by sanctioning a unit of Russian oil giant Rosneft.

At the beginning of February, the U.S. warned companies doing business with Venezuela, including Rosneft and even Chevron, to “tread cautiously towards their activities in Venezuela,” because more sanctions on Maduro’s regime would be coming.  

Two weeks later, the United States slapped sanctions on a Geneva-based trading unit of Rosneft, saying that the company Rosneft Trading has been helping Maduro’s regime to evade sanctions and to continue selling oil to keep the regime alive.

Now the U.S. Administration is looking to further increase the pressure on Venezuela’s oil industry and exports.

“The President has made a decision to push harder on the Venezuelan oil sector and we’re going to do it. And what we’re telling people involved in this sector is that they should get out of it,” Elliott Abrams, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela, told Reuters in an interview last week.

The Trump Administration is considering whether to extend the waiver to Chevron in light of the increased sanctions pressure on Venezuela, Abrams told Reuters, but declined to comment on specifics.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

OPEC+ Could Cut Up To 2.7 Million Bpd

Next Post

World’s Top LNG Importer Has More Bad News For Markets

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com