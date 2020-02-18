Washington Slaps Sanctions On Rosneft Subsidiary For Supporting Maduro

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 52.13 +0.08 +0.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 57.75 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.956 -0.015 -0.76%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 52.45 +0.53 +1.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 57.24 +0.51 +0.90%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 53.80 +0.75 +1.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 13 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 13 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 47.23 +0.88 +1.90%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.956 -0.015 -0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 55.14 -1.01 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 56.65 -0.97 -1.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 49.53 -0.41 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 59.65 -0.22 -0.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 58.53 -0.63 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 57.03 -0.36 -0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 57.24 +0.51 +0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 35.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 29.55 +0.63 +2.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 50.45 +0.63 +1.26%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 52.45 +0.63 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 44.65 +0.63 +1.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 44.05 +0.63 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 48.55 +0.63 +1.31%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 13 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 48.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 42.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 55.13 +0.34 +0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 46.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 49.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 49.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 48.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 59.78 +0.63 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 6 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 19 mins Energy from thin air?
  • 52 mins Fast-charging, long-running, bendy energy storage breakthrough
  • 5 hours CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 18 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 31 mins The New Class War Exposes the Oligarchs and Enablers
  • 1 hour Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 20 hours Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 21 hours Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 1 day Foxconn cancelled the reopening of their mfg plants scheduled for tomorrow. Rescheduled to March 3rd. . . . if they're lucky.
  • 20 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 2 days Is cheaper plastics feedstock on the horizon?
  • 9 mins "For the Public's Interest"
  • 2 days Natural Gas from Cow Poop Used to Save the Environment and Help Farmers

Breaking News:

Haftar’s Forces Attack Libya Sea Port, Almost Blow Up LPG Tanker

Big Oil Warned Trump That China Trade Deal Wouldn't Work

Big Oil Warned Trump That China Trade Deal Wouldn't Work

The American Petroleum Institute warned…

The Next Renewable Energy Source Could Be Rain

The Next Renewable Energy Source Could Be Rain

The search for next great…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Washington Slaps Sanctions On Rosneft Subsidiary For Supporting Maduro

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 18, 2020, 5:30 PM CST Rosneft

Washington levied sanctions Tuesday on a Rosneft subsidiary—Rosneft Trading, in the latest round of The United States’ maximum pressure campaign on the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela, according to senior Trump administration officials.

“Today we sanctioned Russian-owned oil firm Rosneft Trading S.A., cutting off Maduro’s main lifeline to evade our sanctions on the Venezuelan oil sector. Those who prop up the corrupt regime and enable its repression of the Venezuelan people will be held accountable,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet.

Rosneft said of the new sanctions that they were an “outrage”.

The sanctions block all US assets of Rosneft Trading and its director, Didier Casimiro, and will extend to anyone doing business—any business--with Rosneft Trading.

The Trump administration referred to Rosneft Trading as the “gravest violator” of the imposed limits on Maduro as much of the Western world wants him ousted—and fast. Specifically, the US is alleging that Rosneft has sent oil tankers to Venezuelan ports with the location tracking system disabled and has transferred Venezuelan oil in the middle of international waters to ship on to Asia and West Africa.

It is also possible that recent talks between Rosneft and Venezuela that would see Rosneft take over some PDVSA assets was enough to spook the Trump administration into further action.

The extra sanctions added today serve not only as a warning to Rosneft, but will apply even greater pressure on Maduro, who is desperately clinging to power no matter what painful economic measures the US throws his way. Maduro’s staying power is due in part to Rosneft’s support.

The additional sanctions, which include a 90-day wind down period for companies doing business with Rosneft, received bipartisan support in the US.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Kuwait Looks To Nationalize All Senior Oil Jobs By 2021

Next Post

Haftar’s Forces Attack Libya Sea Port, Almost Blow Up LPG Tanker

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea
Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?

 Alt text

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com