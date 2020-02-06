Trump Administration Ready To Ramp Up Sanctions On Venezuela

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.05 -0.23 -0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.894 +0.033 +1.77%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 51.40 +1.34 +2.68%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.99 +0.33 +0.60%
Graph up Urals 2 days 51.65 +0.10 +0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.57 +1.28 +2.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.57 +1.28 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.62 +1.09 +1.96%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.46 +1.25 +2.83%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.894 +0.033 +1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 54.19 -0.42 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.67 -0.37 -0.66%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.60 +0.91 +2.04%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 58.31 +1.53 +2.69%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 57.95 +1.35 +2.39%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 56.62 +1.09 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.62 +1.09 +1.96%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.24 +0.94 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.99 +0.33 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.00 -0.05 -0.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 28.25 +1.14 +4.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 49.15 +1.14 +2.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 51.15 +1.14 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 43.35 +1.14 +2.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 38.75 +1.14 +3.03%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 38.75 +1.14 +3.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 42.75 +1.14 +2.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 47.25 +1.14 +2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 38.75 +1.14 +3.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.57 +1.28 +2.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 47.25 +1.25 +2.72%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 41.00 +1.25 +3.14%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 54.84 -1.13 -2.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 44.70 +1.14 +2.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 48.65 +1.14 +2.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 48.65 +1.14 +2.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 47.25 +1.25 +2.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.00 +1.25 +3.14%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.73 +0.89 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China gets caught?
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 12 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 15 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 36 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 1 hour Will Pelosi's petulance back fire on the Democrats?
  • 50 mins “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 9 hours FUSION REACTOR: Ultimate "Holy Grail" of Clean Energy. Becoming a reality ? The hydrocarbon killer
  • 8 hours Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 21 hours Brace yourselves
  • 4 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 19 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 12 mins Biden said, "China is not competition for US". A Biden Presidency would be COMPROMISED from the start. CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS
  • 8 hours Elizabeth Warren Transferred Her Oil and Gas Investments to Her Children To Protect Her ‘Green’ Political Profile
  • 21 hours Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 22 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy

Breaking News:

Brazilian Bank Gets $5.2 Billion From Petrobras Stake Sale

Oil Prices See Biggest January Loss In 30 Years

Oil Prices See Biggest January Loss In 30 Years

Crude oil prices slid a…

Coronavirus May Cripple Fuel Demand In All Of Asia

Coronavirus May Cripple Fuel Demand In All Of Asia

The Coronavirus hasn’t just led…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump Administration Ready To Ramp Up Sanctions On Venezuela

By Irina Slav - Feb 06, 2020, 9:30 AM CST Maduro PDVSA

The Trump administration is keeping a close eye on companies that are still doing business with Venezuela and is ready to mount pressure on them, up to and including sanctioning them, a senior administration official told media as quoted by Reuters.

“Everything is an option as regards creating pressure, whether it’s towards Russian entities that are supporting Maduro or others. So, absolutely, that ... remains on the table,” the official said. “Whether it’s Rosneft, whether it’s Reliance, whether it’s Repsol, whether it’s Chevron here in the United States, I would tread cautiously towards their activities in Venezuela that are in support, directly or indirectly, of the Maduro dictatorship because ... we’re halfway through our maximum pressure campaign.”

Reuters reports that some industry executives were surprised by the tone of the comments because in the last few months Washington has not made any threats or warnings to oil companies operating in Venezuela. In fact, it even extended Chevron’s sanction exemption last month, allowing the company to continue operating in the country for three more months, until April 22.

Chevron operates a joint venture with Venezuela’s PDVSA in the country that is home to the world’s most abundant oil resources. Petroboscan, the joint venture, produced around 200,000 bpd as of October, with Chevron’s share of this at 34,000 bpd. The U.S. supermajor holds a 30-percent stake in the venture.

Russia’s Rosneft has four joint ventures with PDVSA that produce oil and it also became the largest receiver of Venezuelan crude last year: the Russian company sold the oil on behalf of PDVSA and kept the proceeds as payment on billions of dollars in loans to the embattled Venezuelan company.

Yet even Chevron is selling PDVSA oil, Reuters reported last month. According to industry sources, this did not violate sanctions if the proceeds from the sales were used to pay down debt accrued by the joint ventures PDVSA operates with its foreign partners.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Canada’s Trade Deficit Significantly Narrows As Oil Exports Rise

Next Post

Brazilian Bank Gets $5.2 Billion From Petrobras Stake Sale

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base
Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

 Alt text

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com