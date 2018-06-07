Venezuela Releases Chevron Execs In Effort To Smooth Relationships With US

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.93 +1.20 +1.85%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.25 +1.89 +2.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.929 +0.033 +1.14%
Mars US 22 hours 68.80 -0.36 -0.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.05 +0.27 +0.37%
Urals 2 days 73.37 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.90 -0.16 -0.22%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.90 -0.16 -0.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.86 +0.31 +0.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.04 -0.13 -0.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.929 +0.033 +1.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.33 +0.15 +0.20%
Murban 2 days 76.28 +0.15 +0.20%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.17 +0.31 +0.45%
Basra Light 2 days 73.71 -0.09 -0.12%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.51 +0.57 +0.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.86 +0.31 +0.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.86 +0.31 +0.42%
Girassol 2 days 73.71 +0.31 +0.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.05 +0.27 +0.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.63 +0.57 +1.32%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 43.23 -2.29 -5.03%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.73 -0.79 -1.26%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.73 -0.79 -1.21%
Sweet Crude 2 days 53.98 -0.84 -1.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.73 -0.79 -1.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.73 -0.79 -1.50%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.23 -0.79 -1.34%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.93 -1.59 -2.63%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.98 -0.54 -0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.90 -0.16 -0.22%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.25 -0.75 -1.21%
Giddings 2 days 55.00 -0.75 -1.35%
ANS West Coast 2 days 72.04 -0.38 -0.52%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.68 -0.79 -1.33%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.63 -0.79 -1.25%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.63 -0.79 -1.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.18 -0.79 -1.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.00 -0.75 -1.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.99 -0.79 -1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes New coalition formed to promote offshore drilling
  • 15 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 1 hour Oil prices going down
  • 1 min $2.5 Billion in Solar Projects Canceled or Frozen After Trump Solar Panel Tariffs
  • 19 mins Oil Rises As Reality Dawns Over Venezuela's Export Crisis
  • 9 hours Iran is Getting Cooked. Going to be a Hot Summer. Looking Forward to Winter.
  • 1 min When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 5 hours Koch brothers take on Trump over tariffs
  • 19 hours Elon Musk Wins Vote of Confidence From Tesla Shareholders
  • 19 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 16 hours Every Spark-Ignited Internal Combustion Engine Ever Produced Has Been Damaged By Gasoline
  • 59 mins Let's talk about biobutanol
  • 19 hours Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 16 hours Moment Of Truth For EU After U.S. Tariffs Strike
  • 19 hours Hot line, Macron: Phone Calls With Trump Are Like Sausages Best Not To Know What Is Inside
  • 15 hours New coalition formed to promote offshore drilling
  • 15 hours Does US power grid need defense?
  • 16 hours US left behind one year after announcing leaving the Paris agreeement,

Breaking News:

The U.S. Sought Saudi Oil Support Before Iran Deal Withdrawal

Corn States Win In Fight Against Refiners

Corn States Win In Fight Against Refiners

The Trump administration has shelved…

Anti-Qatar Threats Could Jeopardize OPEC Meeting

Anti-Qatar Threats Could Jeopardize OPEC Meeting

The OPEC meeting on June…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Releases Chevron Execs In Effort To Smooth Relationships With US

By Irina Slav - Jun 07, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Maduro PDVSA

Venezuela has released two local Chevron executives that were arrested back in April on corruption allegations, Reuters reports, citing sources from Caracas and Chevron. A source close to Chevron said the two, Carlos Algarra and Rene Vasquez, will have to report to the authorities every 15 days, without providing any further details about the developments.

The Algarra and Vasquez arrests were part of an ongoing corruption sweep that began last year. They were the first foreign oil company employees to be taken in, and this sparked concern among other foreign companies still maintaining a presence in the troubled South American country.

In 2017, the Venezuelan authorities arrested six executives from PDVSA’s U.S. branch, Citgo, including its president and five senior executives. As of April, more than 60 people had been arrested, two of which were former oil ministers, Bloomberg noted in a report on the arrests two months ago.

Earlier in 2018, Caracas also announced it was launching a lawsuit against a Miami-based company owned by commodity giants including Vitol, Trafigura, and Glencore, on allegations that it provided insider information to a number of large trading companies that made billions of dollars by buying oil products at below market prices.

Related: Goldman: OPEC Must Raise Production

The release of the Chevron executives, according to Reuters, is part of an effort by the Maduro government to improve its stained reputation after the May 20 elections that were condemned internationally as just a way of cementing the president’s total power. Another part of this reputation management effort was the release of scores of anti-government activists last weekend.

Meanwhile, the country’s oil industry is sinking deeper and deeper. Production is in free fall, the lowest in many decades, and exports are under threat now, too, as PDVSA cannot load the contracted cargos in full after ConocoPhillips seized a string of export assets in the Caribbean. This forced the Venezuelan company to redirect tankers to its own ports, which lack the necessary loading capacity to avoid delays.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Moscow, Oil Companies Agree On Oil Export Duty Phase-Out

Next Post

The U.S. Sought Saudi Oil Support Before Iran Deal Withdrawal

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

 Alt text

The Myth Of An Imminent Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com