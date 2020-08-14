Venezuela Ramps Up Oil Exports Against All Odds

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.17 -0.07 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.91 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.345 +0.163 +7.47%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 43.44 -0.48 -1.09%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.34 +0.26 +0.58%
Graph up Urals 16 hours 44.70 +0.15 +0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.06 -0.29 -0.65%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.06 -0.29 -0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.63 -0.16 -0.36%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.23 -0.34 -0.84%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.345 +0.163 +7.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.98 +0.43 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.41 +0.52 +1.18%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.42 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.68 -0.31 -0.67%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.63 -0.12 -0.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.63 -0.16 -0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.63 -0.16 -0.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.38 -0.21 -0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.34 +0.26 +0.58%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 29.39 -0.22 -0.74%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 32.34 -0.43 -1.31%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 41.24 -0.43 -1.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.64 -0.43 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.29 -0.43 -1.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 37.24 -0.43 -1.14%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.24 -0.43 -1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 38.44 -0.43 -1.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 39.59 -0.43 -1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.24 -0.43 -1.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.06 -0.29 -0.65%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 38.50 -0.25 -0.65%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 32.25 -0.25 -0.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.91 +0.92 +2.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 36.69 -0.23 -0.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 40.64 -0.23 -0.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 40.64 -0.23 -0.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 38.50 -0.25 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.50 -0.50 -1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.07 -5.34 -11.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 4 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 7 minutes Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 15 hours Joe Biden the "Archie Bunker" of the left selects Kamala Harris for VP . . . . . . Does she help the campaign ?
  • 1 hour Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 22 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 2 hours Will any journalist have the balls to ask Kamala if she supports Wall Street "Carried Interest" Tax Loophole
  • 7 hours America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 16 hours Those Nasty White People and Camping Racism
  • 5 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 6 hours .
  • 11 hours COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 2 hours The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 4 hours Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 6 hours Buying votes is cool now.
  • 2 days Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 days China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 2 days Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 5 hours The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem

Breaking News:

China’s Diesel Demand Set To Jump To Record This Year

How COVID-19 Completely Disrupted Car Markets

How COVID-19 Completely Disrupted Car Markets

The Covid-19 pandemic has upended…

A Long-Term Trade As Oil Markets Recover

A Long-Term Trade As Oil Markets Recover

Oil market fundamentals are gradually…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Ramps Up Oil Exports Against All Odds

By Irina Slav - Aug 14, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT

Despite tightening U.S. sanctions, Venezuela’s PDVSA has managed to ramp up its oil exports this month, with the daily average hitting 325,000 barrels, which was the highest in four months, Bloomberg reports.

The increase comes thanks to diesel-for-crude swaps, Bloomberg notes, which are not covered by U.S. sanctions, at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, production has continued to fall, to a bit over 100,000 bpd, compared with some 2 million bpd Venezuela produced three years ago before the government in Caracas fell in the crosshairs of the Trump administration. For now, however, this low production rate does not affect exports because Venezuela has quite a bit of oil in storage, again thanks to the sanctions but also to the coronavirus pandemic that hit oil demand.

Interestingly, most of the higher Venezuela oil exports are going to India rather than its biggest buyer and creditor, China. China, according to the Bloomberg report, will only receive some 54,800 bpd of Venezuelan crude this month.

The diesel PDVSA receives in return will help the country alleviate a fuel shortage that has added to its already numerous problems. Iran, a fellow sanction target, earlier this year sent five tankers of gasoline in a bid to help Venezuela ease the shortage, but only one made it. The other four, U.S. officials told media this week, were seized by U.S. authorities.

The South American country that is home to the world’s largest oil reserves tried to tackle its shortage by restarting gasoline-producing units, but a refinery closure interfered with these plans. The El Palito refinery had to suspend operations over the weekend due to a technical problem. The facility was producing 20,000 bpd of gasoline before the outage. PDVSA has restarted two gasoline-producing facilities at two refineries and plans to restart a third one within two weeks.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 Upset European Lawmakers

Next Post

China’s Diesel Demand Set To Jump To Record This Year

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally


Most Commented

Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com