China’s Diesel Demand Set To Jump To Record This Year

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.14 -0.10 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.87 -0.09 -0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.346 +0.164 +7.52%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 43.44 -0.48 -1.09%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.34 +0.26 +0.58%
Graph up Urals 2 days 44.55 +0.50 +1.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.06 -0.29 -0.65%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.06 -0.29 -0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.63 -0.16 -0.36%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.23 -0.34 -0.84%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.346 +0.164 +7.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.98 +0.43 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.41 +0.52 +1.18%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.42 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.68 -0.31 -0.67%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.63 -0.12 -0.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.63 -0.16 -0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.63 -0.16 -0.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.38 -0.21 -0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.34 +0.26 +0.58%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 29.39 -0.22 -0.74%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 32.34 -0.43 -1.31%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 41.24 -0.43 -1.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 42.64 -0.43 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 38.29 -0.43 -1.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 37.24 -0.43 -1.14%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 37.24 -0.43 -1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 38.44 -0.43 -1.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.59 -0.43 -1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.24 -0.43 -1.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.06 -0.29 -0.65%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 38.75 -0.25 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 32.50 -0.25 -0.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.91 +0.92 +2.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 36.92 -0.43 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 40.87 -0.43 -1.04%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.87 -0.43 -1.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 38.75 -0.25 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.50 -0.50 -1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.07 -5.34 -11.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 4 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 7 minutes Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 14 hours Joe Biden the "Archie Bunker" of the left selects Kamala Harris for VP . . . . . . Does she help the campaign ?
  • 53 mins Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 21 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 1 hour Will any journalist have the balls to ask Kamala if she supports Wall Street "Carried Interest" Tax Loophole
  • 6 hours America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 16 hours Those Nasty White People and Camping Racism
  • 4 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 5 hours .
  • 10 hours COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 1 hour The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 3 hours Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 6 hours Buying votes is cool now.
  • 1 day Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 days China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 2 days Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 4 hours The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem

Breaking News:

China’s Diesel Demand Set To Jump To Record This Year

Turning Beer Into Energy

Turning Beer Into Energy

Biogas is a form of…

Russia Doesn’t Expect OPEC+ To Change Course

Russia Doesn’t Expect OPEC+ To Change Course

The OPEC+ panels will not…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Diesel Demand Set To Jump To Record This Year

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 14, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

State-stimulated recovering industrial activity and increased road freight and e-commerce deliveries are set to push up China’s diesel demand to a record high this year, analysts have told Reuters.

China’s recovering economy and the government stimulus to infrastructure activities are set to boost demand for heavy machinery and diesel to power them, analysts say. Other factors contributing to the high demand for diesel include booming e-commerce with road freight deliveries and strong mining activities, SIA Energy’s senior director Seng-Yick Tee said.  

China’s diesel consumption in 2020 could increase by between 60,000 bpd and 90,000 bpd to reach a record of 3.8 million bpd-4.1 million bpd, beating the previous all-time high from last year, consultancies SIA Energy and FGE told Reuters.

Sales of heavy-duty trucks in China are expected to boom this year, while gasoline-powered passenger car sales are set for a third consecutive year of annual declines, IHS Markit’s light vehicle expert Tao Gao told Reuters.

While diesel demand is set for an all-time high, demand for gasoline is forecast to be either flat year over year, or to post a small single-digit decline, analysts told Reuters.

China’s jet fuel demand, like everywhere in the world, will suffer the most in terms of percentage slump. Domestic flights have somewhat recovered, but the number of international flights is still much lower than it was before the pandemic, travel restrictions, and quarantine rules.  

Oil imports into China – the world’s top oil importer – held up during the Chinese lockdown and surged to record-highs in June, after Chinese refiners had rushed in April to stock up on the cheapest crude in years.

For the first half of 2020, despite the lockdown in the pandemic, China’s crude oil imports jumped by 10 percent year over year to an average of 10.95 million bpd.  

In July, China imported 12.08 million bpd of crude oil, according to official customs data, which was lower than the record-breaking import rate in June but 25 percent higher than the average for July 2019.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Ramps Up Oil Exports Against All Odds

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally


Most Commented

Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com