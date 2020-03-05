Venezuela Can't Afford To Tackle Its Gas Flaring Problem

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 46.21 +0.31 +0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 50 mins 49.99 -1.14 -2.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.761 -0.011 -0.62%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 46.70 -0.88 -1.85%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 51.99 -0.66 -1.25%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 48.25 +0.95 +2.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 10 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 10 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 -0.57 -1.08%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.37 -0.65 -1.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.761 -0.011 -0.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 50.79 -0.99 -1.91%
Graph down Murban 2 days 52.82 -0.92 -1.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.24 -0.38 -0.85%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 51.97 -0.74 -1.40%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 52.78 -0.24 -0.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 -0.57 -1.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 -0.57 -1.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.20 -0.29 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.99 -0.66 -1.25%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 31.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.38 -0.40 -1.26%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 47.63 -0.40 -0.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 47.18 -0.40 -0.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 42.53 -0.40 -0.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 36.78 -0.40 -1.08%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 36.78 -0.40 -1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 41.03 -0.40 -0.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 45.78 -0.40 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 37.28 -0.40 -1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 10 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 42.50 -0.75 -1.73%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 50.56 -0.29 -0.57%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 39.85 -0.88 -2.16%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 43.80 -0.88 -1.97%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 43.80 -0.88 -1.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 42.50 -0.75 -1.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.51 -0.40 -0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 9 minutes Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 11 minutes House Republicans call on Trump to promote fossil fuel exports to curb climate change
  • 3 mins OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 48 mins Trump Orders Biofuel Boost
  • 7 hours China: COVAD-19 has ALREADY MUTATED AT LEAST ONCE. COVAD-19 is an RNA virus thus can mutate rapidly. Death rate now 3.4%
  • 5 hours Instinct Saying "Hills"
  • 1 hour Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 1 day Pompeo Confirms US-Taliban Deal Has Secret Elements
  • 2 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 5 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 12 hours Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 38 mins Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 1 day China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 1 day On Venezuela

Breaking News:

Venezuela Can't Afford To Tackle Its Gas Flaring Problem

Coronavirus Causes Crude And Natural Gas Price Crash

Coronavirus Causes Crude And Natural Gas Price Crash

Fear of the coronavirus has…

The 3 Hottest Inverse Energy ETFs

The 3 Hottest Inverse Energy ETFs

The energy selloff began shortly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Can't Afford To Tackle Its Gas Flaring Problem

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 05, 2020, 5:30 PM CST Flaring

An energy consultant who had worked for Shell for decades has started talks with Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA to help it reduce gas flaring at oil sites, but the U.S. sanctions on the Latin American country could derail such projects.

Ex-Shell executive Mounir Bouaziz has worked on projects for reducing gas flaring at Shell’s operations in Iraq, and now, as an independent energy consultant, he looks to replicate in Venezuela some of the success in cutting gas flaring in Iraq, Bouaziz told Reuters in an interview published on Thursday.

PDVSA alone cannot spare any money to invest in gas processing plants or other infrastructure that would reduce gas flaring at Venezuela’s oil fields, where natural gas is also pumped as associated gas but can’t be used because of lack of either infrastructure or equipment.

So Bouaziz is looking to attract private investment to repair outdated or broken equipment at Venezuela’s facilities. Talks with PDVSA on projects for reducing gas flaring are at early stages, he told Reuters, and he also admitted that the U.S. sanctions could prove a hurdle in talks with potential investors and/or import of equipment into Venezuela.

Over the past decade, the volume of Venezuela’s gas flaring—a source of greenhouse gas emissions—has risen while its crude oil production has slumped by more than 50 percent, according to estimates from Reuters and consultancy Gas Energy Latin America.

If Venezuela were processing and selling the associated gas from oil production at market prices, it could get as much as US$1.5 billion in revenues a year, Antero Alvarado, Venezuela director at Gas Energy, told Reuters.

The U.S. government, however, is stepping up pressure on Venezuela’s energy industry and it slapped sanctions on a Geneva-based trading unit of Rosneft, saying that the company Rosneft Trading has been helping Nicolas Maduro’s regime to evade sanctions and to continue selling oil to keep the regime alive.

Now the U.S. Administration is looking to further increase the pressure on Venezuela’s oil industry and exports, and even Chevron’s waiver to operate in Venezuela might not be renewed next month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Glencore Managers Bail To Form Own Energy Trading Startup

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 Large Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains

Large Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com