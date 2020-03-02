OilPrice GEA
Tsvetana Paraskova

Huge Red Flag For Oil: Global Economic Growth Could Be Cut In Half

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 02, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Falling share prices

A prolonged and wide-ranging coronavirus outbreak could cut global economic growth to just 1.5 percent this year, half the growth rate expected before the outbreak, and send Japan and the euro area into recession, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Monday.

A significant drop in global economic growth is very bad news for oil demand, which has already been depressed by the outbreak.

Yet, the OECD’s base-case scenario is that the outbreak would peak in China in Q1 2020 and outbreaks in other countries are mild and contained. In this event, global growth could be just 0.5 percent lower in 2020 compared to the projections the OECD made in November 2019, the organization said in its Interim Economic Assessment today.

In this scenario, “annual global GDP growth is projected to drop to 2.4% in 2020 as a whole, from an already weak 2.9% in 2019, with growth possibly even being negative in the first quarter of 2020,” OECD said.

However, if the outbreak lasts longer and spreads throughout Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, this would materially weaken the global economy, with growth possibly dropping to just 1.5 percent in 2020, half the rate projected before the outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak has significantly weakened near-term global economic prospects, but the OECD still sees a ‘contained outbreak’ as the base-case scenario.

However, the organization warns that downside risks remain significant and urged governments “to act swiftly and forcefully to overcome the coronavirus and its economic impact.” Related: EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned last month that China’s growth could drop to 5.6 percent this year due to the coronavirus, down by 0.4 percentage points compared to the January estimate, while global growth would be about 0.1 percentage points lower than previous estimates.

“But we are also looking at more dire scenarios where the spread of the virus continues for longer and more globally, and the growth consequences are more protracted,” the IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

As more and more countries started reporting coronavirus cases last week, oil prices plunged by 14 percent in a week as market participants fear a significant global economic slowdown and, by extension, weak global oil demand.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 02 2020 said:
    The hysteria over the coronavirus outbreak is hurting the global economy, global oil demand and prices more than the outbreak itself with the exaggerated projections of decline in economic growth, oil demand and oil prices. Still, this hysteria will soon be a thing of the past.

    Once the outbreak is contained, the global economy, oil demand and prices will recoup all their recent losses and more with China leading the rebound.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

