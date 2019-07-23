Utility Builds Zero-Carbon Gas Power Plants

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.88 +0.66 +1.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.97 +0.71 +1.12%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.268 -0.025 -1.09%
Mars US 22 hours 59.82 +0.96 +1.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.27 +1.34 +2.13%
Urals 2 days 60.15 +0.50 +0.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.90 +0.92 +1.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.54 +0.55 +0.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.268 -0.025 -1.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 62.66 +0.98 +1.59%
Murban 2 days 64.70 +1.26 +1.99%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.29 +1.01 +1.90%
Basra Light 2 days 65.40 +0.82 +1.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.07 +0.99 +1.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.90 +0.92 +1.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.90 +0.92 +1.46%
Girassol 2 days 64.57 +1.20 +1.89%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.27 +1.34 +2.13%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.09 +0.71 +1.80%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 44.72 +0.46 +1.04%
Canadian Condensate 36 days 51.87 +0.46 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 56.72 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 52.42 +0.46 +0.89%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.22 +0.46 +0.91%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.22 +0.46 +0.91%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 52.22 +0.46 +0.89%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 57.12 +0.46 +0.81%
Central Alberta 23 hours 52.72 +0.46 +0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.50 +0.50 +0.96%
Giddings 2 days 46.25 +0.50 +1.09%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.75 +0.27 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.17 +0.59 +1.19%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.12 +0.59 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.12 +0.59 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.50 +0.50 +0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.10 +0.59 +0.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 9 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 13 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 12 hours Iran Loses $130,000,000 Oil Revenue Every Day They Continue Their Games . . . .Opportunity Lost . . . Will Never Get It Back. . . . . LOL .
  • 4 hours Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 56 mins Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . . . What about new Permian pipelines 2.47 mm bbls coming ? . . . WHAT IF BOTH IRAN AND PERMIAN TOTAL 4.47 mm added bbls . . . OMG !
  • 1 hour So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 28 mins Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 2 mins Today United States President Trump Questioned U.S. Policing Straights of Hormuz for Rich Asian Countries. Allies Britain and Japan asked to participate. They said NO. Nice friends, huh. US spends $100 Billion a year Protecting Mideast Shipping Lanes!
  • 4 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 41 mins EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 20 hours Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 14 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 19 hours How is E&P of Marginal Oil on the UKCS Similar to the Shale Oil Operations in the US?
  • 1 day Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 23 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House

Breaking News:

Iran: We Will Be “Guardian Of Security” In Gulf, Strait Of Hormuz

Russia’s Oil Output Rebounds From Three-Year-Low

Russia’s Oil Output Rebounds From Three-Year-Low

Russia’s oil production in the…

It’s Time For A Fire Sale In U.S. Shale

It’s Time For A Fire Sale In U.S. Shale

The U.S. shale patch is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Utility Builds Zero-Carbon Gas Power Plants

By Irina Slav - Jul 23, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Power plant

NET Power, a utility set up in 2010, is building zero-carbon natural gas-fired power plants in the United States and abroad and plans on making them cheap enough in the future to compete with traditional fossil fuel power plants.

Forbes’s Jeff McMachon reports that the company revealed its multiple projects, which involve carbon capture, at a workshop organized by the National Laboratories of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

"We have multiple 300MW-scale commercial projects in development," Adam Goff, a senior executive at NET Power’s parent company, 8 Rivers Capital, said. "None of them are announced yet, but we’ve got a couple in the U.S. and then some in Canada, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Europe—the regions of the world where we have interest in developing these projects."

According to its website, NET Power generates cheaper electricity than traditional fossil fuel-powered facilities by utilizing a proprietary thermodynamic cycle called the Allam Cycle. The cycle, the company said, allows for the elimination of all emissions, including those of carbon dioxide.

Any carbon dioxide produced in the process of burning the natural gas to power the turbines is in the form of a “high-pressure, high-quality byproduct, ready for pipeline transportation and storage.” Moreover, the company uses this high-pressure CO2 instead of the heat used in traditional power plants to spin the turbine.

Whatever CO2 is not used in this way can then be reused in enhanced oil recovery, the company said.

Related: Why Is U.S. Demand For Solar Panels Booming?

NET Power made headlines last year when it revealed its 50-MW demonstration plant in Texas, saying at the time that its generation cycle solves the ultimate problem of carbon capture technology: the decline in efficiency of the facility where this carbon is captured.

Now, the company has ambitious plans and they will start in the U.S.: "We see the U.S. as a launching pad where 45Q makes it the best place to launch projects," Goff said at the workshop. The 45Q tax incentive gives a US$50 tax credit per every ton of sequestered CO2.

Going forward, however, these plants will be built all around the world with a focus on Asia and Africa.

"But over the long run, most of your projects aren’t going to be in the U.S. They’re going to be in your developing countries in Asia and in Africa, so you’re going to see China, India, Indonesia. To do that you have to be really cheap. You have to be at cost parity if not better than cost parity with conventional generation," Goff also said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuela Says Electromagnetic Attack Behind Latest Blackout

Next Post

Ex PDVSA Manager Found Dead After Testifying In Spanish Court

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com