Unlit Gas Flares Cause Worst Methane Leaks

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.80 -0.69 -1.22%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.02 -0.41 -0.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.431 -0.087 -3.46%
Mars US 18 hours 56.89 -1.00 -1.73%
Opec Basket 13 hours 62.35 -1.58 -2.47%
Urals 2 days 58.85 -1.95 -3.21%
Louisiana Light 13 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Louisiana Light 13 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Mexican Basket 13 hours 59.15 +0.17 +0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.431 -0.087 -3.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.24 -1.74 -2.76%
Murban 2 days 63.85 -1.86 -2.83%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.78 -1.79 -3.22%
Basra Light 2 days 64.92 -0.66 -1.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.59 -1.78 -2.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Girassol 2 days 63.81 -1.67 -2.55%
Opec Basket 13 hours 62.35 -1.58 -2.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.50 -0.58 -1.38%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 43.99 -0.80 -1.79%
Canadian Condensate 37 days 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Premium Synthetic 27 days 56.89 -0.80 -1.39%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 50.84 -0.80 -1.55%
Peace Sour 20 hours 49.49 -0.80 -1.59%
Peace Sour 20 hours 49.49 -0.80 -1.59%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 56.24 -0.80 -1.40%
Central Alberta 20 hours 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 13 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
Giddings 2 days 46.75 -1.00 -2.09%
ANS West Coast 14 days 64.24 -1.46 -2.22%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.44 -0.80 -1.56%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.39 -0.80 -1.45%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.39 -0.80 -1.45%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
Kansas Common 13 hours 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
Buena Vista 13 hours 65.02 -0.80 -1.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 7 hours Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 30 mins Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 3 hours The Coup Has Begun – The Empire Strikes Back
  • 8 hours Trump Ruins Democrats' "Witch Hunt Garbage"
  • 2 hours WTI price required for profitable operation?
  • 7 hours World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race
  • 4 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 6 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 4 hours Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 2 hours New designs will reduce transport fuels consumption
  • 4 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 7 hours The world’s energy consumption is set to increase by almost 50 percent until 2050
  • 10 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 6 hours Ban Fracking? What in the World Are Democrats Thinking?
  • 3 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem

Breaking News:

Truck Hauling Tesla’s Catches Fire

Scientific Breakthrough? A New Way To Make Electricity From Heat

Scientific Breakthrough? A New Way To Make Electricity From Heat

A team of scientists say…

The Man That Could Trigger An Iran War

The Man That Could Trigger An Iran War

Tensions between Iran and its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Unlit Gas Flares Cause Worst Methane Leaks

By Irina Slav - Sep 26, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Flaring

Unlit gas flares are the cause of the worst methane leaks produced by the energy industry, data from a Canadian methane monitoring company GHGSat Inc has suggested.

Bloomberg cites the data and explains that unlit flares are gas flares extinguished by either high winds or equipment malfunctions, allowing the methane to escape unchecked. Under normal circumstances, the flame would burn off the unused natural gas, turning methane into carbon dioxide, a much less potent greenhouse gas than methane.

“Unlit flares are larger than any other source we’ve found, in any market segment,” the president of GHGSat Inc. told Bloomberg in an interview. “It’s certainly true in energy assets, but it’s also true overall.”

Methane is drawing more and more attention from climate change activists and other organisations because of its powerful greenhouse properties. As a result, the energy industry has come under stricter scrutiny, with many companies voluntarily announcing plans to keep a closer eye on how much methane they produce in the process of oil and gas extraction.

Shale in particular has been blamed for a sharp rise in global methane emissions over the past decade. A study released last month suggested shale oil was the single most important factor for this rise.

Related: You’re Footing The Bill For Bankrupt Shale Drillers

“Previous studies erroneously concluded that biological sources are the cause of the rising methane,” study author Robert W. Howarth said. “The commercialization of shale gas and oil in the 21st century has dramatically increased global methane emissions.”

But even if we leave methane aside, gas flaring is still a problem. A World Bank report earlier this year revealed rising shale oil production in the United States drove gas flaring up 48 percent in 2018 also pushed up the global total by 3 percent to 145 billion cubic meters.

In the Permian alone, soaring oil production and a shortage of gas pipelines drove flaring to a record in the first quarter of this year. Now, there are new gas pipelines coming on stream, so flaring should fall but likely not enough to make those concerned about emissions happy. Still, most of the methane leaked comes from Asia—not the US shale patch.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

US Slaps More Sanctions On Venezuela, But Cuba Continues To Get Some Oil

Next Post

Truck Hauling Tesla’s Catches Fire

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Busting The Myth Of The World’s Hottest Electric Car Market
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com