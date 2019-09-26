Truck Hauling Tesla’s Catches Fire

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.80 -0.69 -1.22%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.02 -0.41 -0.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.431 -0.087 -3.46%
Mars US 18 hours 56.89 -1.00 -1.73%
Opec Basket 13 hours 62.35 -1.58 -2.47%
Urals 2 days 58.85 -1.95 -3.21%
Louisiana Light 13 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Louisiana Light 13 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Mexican Basket 13 hours 59.15 +0.17 +0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.431 -0.087 -3.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.24 -1.74 -2.76%
Murban 2 days 63.85 -1.86 -2.83%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.78 -1.79 -3.22%
Basra Light 2 days 64.92 -0.66 -1.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.59 -1.78 -2.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Girassol 2 days 63.81 -1.67 -2.55%
Opec Basket 13 hours 62.35 -1.58 -2.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.50 -0.58 -1.38%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 43.99 -0.80 -1.79%
Canadian Condensate 37 days 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Premium Synthetic 27 days 56.89 -0.80 -1.39%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 50.84 -0.80 -1.55%
Peace Sour 20 hours 49.49 -0.80 -1.59%
Peace Sour 20 hours 49.49 -0.80 -1.59%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 56.24 -0.80 -1.40%
Central Alberta 20 hours 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 13 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
Giddings 2 days 46.75 -1.00 -2.09%
ANS West Coast 14 days 64.24 -1.46 -2.22%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.44 -0.80 -1.56%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.39 -0.80 -1.45%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.39 -0.80 -1.45%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
Kansas Common 13 hours 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
Buena Vista 13 hours 65.02 -0.80 -1.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 7 hours Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 30 mins Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 3 hours The Coup Has Begun – The Empire Strikes Back
  • 8 hours Trump Ruins Democrats' "Witch Hunt Garbage"
  • 2 hours WTI price required for profitable operation?
  • 7 hours World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race
  • 4 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 6 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 4 hours Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 2 hours New designs will reduce transport fuels consumption
  • 4 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 7 hours The world’s energy consumption is set to increase by almost 50 percent until 2050
  • 10 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 6 hours Ban Fracking? What in the World Are Democrats Thinking?
  • 3 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem

Breaking News:

Truck Hauling Tesla’s Catches Fire

Are Oil Markets Ignoring The Geopolitical Risk Premium?

Are Oil Markets Ignoring The Geopolitical Risk Premium?

Oil prices have fallen on…

How The World’s No.1 Oil Importer Deals With Higher Prices

How The World’s No.1 Oil Importer Deals With Higher Prices

How well positioned is China…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Truck Hauling Tesla’s Catches Fire

By Irina Slav - Sep 26, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Elko Daily

A truck carrying Teslas reportedly caught fire on a Nevada highway, a local daily, Elko Daily Free Press, wrote.

According to the report, the fire was so big the Nevada Highway Patrol, had to close part of the highway. Another local outlet, KTNV Action news, carried pictures of the fire on Twitter.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

If the report is confirmed, this could become another blow to the company. The risk of an EV battery bursting into flames is one of the reasons for some people’s skepticism about EVs in general. Batteries can explode on collision or due to overcharging.

Tesla has already had its fair share of misfortunes in this department, after a string of fires erupting from its EVs.  But not all Tesla fires have been of an unknown origin.

Investigation of several Tesla fire incidents have shown that Tesla was not to blame, including one case where it was discovered that the owner of a Mode S had shot a bullet into the battery pack.

Yet there was another case, also in China, in April this year, when a Model S exploded in a parking lot. An investigation by Tesla concluded that fire had been caused by a battery module. Following the incident, Tesla issued a software update to change the setting for battery charging and thermal management of the packs in Model S and Model X.

Besides fire incidents, Tesla is facing several lawsuits, among them one from a Tesla owner who has accused the carmaker of battery fraud and another from shareholders suing the company over its $2.6-billion acquisition of SolarCity. A third lawsuit launched last month against Tesla accuses the company of wrongful death after a crash with a Model S while in Autopilot mode ended fatally for the driver.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Unlit Gas Flares Cause Worst Methane Leaks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Busting The Myth Of The World’s Hottest Electric Car Market
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com