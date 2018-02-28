The Endless Opportunities For U.S. Oil Exports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.55 -1.46 -2.32%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.65 -1.87 -2.81%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.674 -0.009 -0.34%
Mars US 23 hours 62.01 -0.90 -1.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.99 -0.19 -0.29%
Urals 2 days 64.45 +1.85 +2.96%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.76 -0.58 -0.85%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.84 -0.64 -1.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.674 -0.009 -0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 63.73 +0.10 +0.16%
Murban 2 days 67.08 +0.05 +0.07%
Iran Heavy 2 days 62.28 -0.66 -1.05%
Basra Light 2 days 61.86 -0.75 -1.20%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.83 -0.79 -1.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.76 -0.58 -0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.76 -0.58 -0.85%
Girassol 2 days 67.26 -0.58 -0.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.99 -0.19 -0.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 38.00 -1.43 -3.63%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.76 -1.15 -3.60%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.76 -0.90 -1.39%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.01 -0.90 -1.39%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.51 -0.65 -1.12%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.76 -0.90 -1.78%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.76 -0.90 -1.78%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.26 -0.90 -1.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.96 -0.90 -1.41%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.41 -0.90 -1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.25 -1.00 -1.66%
Giddings 2 days 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.72 +0.38 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.96 -0.90 -1.56%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.91 -0.90 -1.46%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.91 -0.90 -1.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.46 -0.90 -1.49%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 -1.00 -1.84%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.02 -0.90 -1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 hours White House planning nuclear energy talks with Saudi Arabia
  • 20 hours Tesla Expects 200,000th U.S. Sale This Year, EV Tax Credits to Start Phaseout
  • 7 hours Power companies pull workers from Puerto Rico
  • 7 hours India - The Fastest Growing GDP In The World!
  • 1 hour JPMorgan Admits Cryptocurrencies Could Disrupt Banks
  • 3 hours DNA Robots Target Cancer
  • 6 hours Renewables May Become the Dominant Source Of Energy By 2025 In The U.S.
  • 13 hours Germany Approves A Ban For Diesel Car
  • 1 hour Renewables - $1 Trillion Has Been Invested And Created 10 Million Jobs.
  • 51 mins U.S. To Overtake Russia As Top Oil Producer By 2019 At Latest
  • 23 hours Wyoming or Quebec? What's the Next Big Blockchain Venue?
  • 1 hour Crypto Apparently Great for Strip Clubs, Too
  • 3 hours Norway's Fund Books Most Successful Year in 2017
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Exxon gunning to have largest US refinery, but will it help unimpressive stock?
  • 5 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)

Breaking News:

Hong Kong Makes Buying EVs More Attractive

Alt Text

Shale Drillers Are Supersizing Fracking

The U.S. shale industry is…

Alt Text

Brazil’s Coming Oil Boom Will Weigh On Oil Prices

Plagued by years of corruption,…

Alt Text

BP Sees Peak Oil Demand In 2030s

BP is predicting that EVs…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Jude Clemente

Jude Clemente

Jude Clemente is Principal at JTC Energy Research Associates, LLC. He holds a B.A. in International Relations from Penn State University, with a minor in…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Endless Opportunities For U.S. Oil Exports

By Jude Clemente - Feb 28, 2018, 12:00 PM CST Oil

Once unthinkable, in December 2015 the U.S. decided to lift the nation’s 40-year ban on crude oil exports driven by a boom in domestic shale, tight oil production. Until then, crude exports just went to exempted Canada. Now more than 24 months later, U.S. oil exports have continued to change the dynamics of the global oil market.

The U.S. has been gaining market share thanks to the ongoing agreement between OPEC and key partners like Russia to cut production by 1.8 million b/d. The WTI-Brent spread peaked at $8 per barrel in September, when refinery shut-ins from Hurricane Harvey glutted the U.S. market and helped exports spike by the end of October. The spread has been falling since, but U.S. crude exporters are highly competitive when Brent has a $4 premium.

Since 2008, U.S. crude oil production has more than doubled to 10.3 million b/d, record weekly output per EIA data. U.S. oil demand, meanwhile, has been flat in the 18.5 to 19.7 million b/d range for a decade, so the export opportunity has been allowed to open as output has grown.

And the tight oil that has been the basis of the U.S. revolution is a lighter, less viscous type, with API gravity of 40 degrees and higher. Yet, the country’s huge 18.6 million b/d capacity refining system is generally configured to process heavier crudes from Canada, Mexico, and Venezuela. This mismatch helps explain why the U.S. has been exporting large volumes of crude but has also been importing it, taking in 7.9 million b/d so far this year.

Additionally, heavier crude types can actually be more desirable because they are less expensive and thus refiners capture higher margins when producing products from these grades. It is also important that refineries operate all their units as close to capacity as possible to maximize returns and pay for the pricey equipment required. This has also allowed the U.S. export window to open.   Related: How Oil Trade Is Getting An Efficiency Boost

China, the world's 2nd largest oil consumer, has ramped up imports from the U.S. American crude shipments to China went from nothing prior to 2016 to a record 0.4 million b/d in January, worth $1 billion. As for the other most important incremental market, “since its crude oil is $2 per barrel cheaper than the imported Dubai crude, inclusion of U.S. for imports is a very good move for India,” notes CARE Ratings.

Overall, however, oil products constitute about 75-85 percent of all U.S. oil exports. Neighbor Mexico has been taking in about 60 percent of U.S. gasoline. But presidential front-runner (election in July) Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made upgrading the country’s refinery system a top priority. Mexico’s refining capacity has stagnated at around 1.5 million b/d for a decade – despite the population rising by nearly 20 percent to over 130 million people.

Looking forward, although U.S. exports to Mexico will remain high simply because of proximity, the main purpose of the country’s historic 2013 Energy Reforms was to produce more energy domestically, not to increase reliance on the U.S. Mexico extracting crude oil, sending it to the U.S. to be refined, and then importing those products is an obvious economic drain. As such, we can expect that an increasing number of countries will have the chance to shop for U.S. oil.

(Click to enlarge)

By Jude Clemente for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Head Lower As Crude, Gasoline Inventories Rise

Next Post

Should OPEC And U.S. Shale Collaborate For Survival?
Jude Clemente

Jude Clemente

Jude Clemente is Principal at JTC Energy Research Associates, LLC. He holds a B.A. in International Relations from Penn State University, with a minor in…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Next Oil Boom Will Be Fueled By Blockchain

Why The Next Oil Boom Will Be Fueled By Blockchain
Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Crude Draw

 Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

 BP Sees Peak Oil Demand In 2030s

BP Sees Peak Oil Demand In 2030s

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com