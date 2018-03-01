UK Issues Gas Deficit Warning Amid Cold Snap, Import Outages

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.98 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 11 mins 63.90 +0.07 +0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.710 +0.012 +0.44%
Mars US 5 hours 59.89 -0.80 -1.32%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.97 -1.02 -1.57%
Urals 22 hours 60.69 -2.51 -3.97%
Bonny Light 22 hours 64.71 -1.67 -2.52%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.59 -1.25 -2.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.710 +0.012 +0.44%
Marine 22 hours 61.13 -1.75 -2.78%
Murban 22 hours 64.53 -1.80 -2.71%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 59.29 -1.64 -2.69%
Basra Light 22 hours 59.21 -0.86 -1.43%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 63.76 -1.63 -2.49%
Girassol 22 hours 64.11 -1.67 -2.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.97 -1.02 -1.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 37.97 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.39 -1.37 -4.45%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.39 -1.37 -2.15%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.64 -1.37 -2.14%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.64 -0.87 -1.51%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.89 -1.37 -2.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.89 -0.07 -0.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.04 -1.37 -2.72%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 -1.43 -2.20%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 57.50 -0.50 -0.86%
Giddings 22 hours 51.25 -0.50 -0.97%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.77 -0.95 -1.40%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 54.94 -0.65 -1.17%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 57.44 -0.65 -1.12%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 -1.25 -2.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.65 -1.37 -1.98%
All Charts
  • 13 hours White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third
  • 6 hours Spotify to file $1 billion IPO
  • 10 hours Putin Before Election: Russia Has "Invulnerable" Nuclear Missiles
  • 3 hours EU Piles Pressure On Internet Giants To Remove Extremist Content
  • 3 hours Space-Based Internet: Can Musk Pull This Off?
  • 1 day SunPower to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers After Trump Tariffs
  • 4 hours Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 17 hours California City Sues Its Biggest Taxpayer, Chevron
  • 13 hours The World's Biggest Plane Designed To Offer Another Way Into Space
  • 12 hours Tesla Pouts at Hong Kong for EV Incentive Cuts
  • 1 day Saudi's IPO
  • 9 hours Europe Eyeing 50% Energy from Renewables by 2030
  • 1 day Renewables - $1 Trillion Has Been Invested And Created 10 Million Jobs.
  • 17 hours Incredible Device That Generates Electricity Out of Thin Air
  • 12 hours Wyoming or Quebec? What's the Next Big Blockchain Venue?
  • 13 hours Business Opportunities in the Arctic?!

UK Issues Gas Deficit Warning Amid Cold Snap, Import Outages

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

UK Issues Gas Deficit Warning Amid Cold Snap, Import Outages

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 01, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Natural gas stove

A perfect storm of the ‘Beast from the East’ blizzard and Storm Emma from the Atlantic onto the southwest—coupled with freezing weather-related outages in gas imports—have prompted UK’s National Grid to issue on Thursday its first ‘Gas Deficit Warning’ in eight years.

“Due to the extremely cold weather we are seeing very high demand for gas so this morning we issued a ‘Gas Deficit Warning’ which is a notice to the gas market that we would like more gas to be made available. This is a situation that we are always prepared for,” National Grid said on Thursday.

“This is an indication to the market that we’d like more gas to be made available to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the national gas network. We are in communication with industry partners and are closely monitoring the situation,” the national gas grid operator said, as the Met Office issued a Red Alert weather warning for Thursday and Friday.

The very cold weather in Europe, the result of the ‘Beast from the East’ Siberian front, has also caused issues with gas deliveries to the UK via pipelines from Norway, Belgium, and the Netherlands, further stretching the thin gas supplies in Britain.

The current gas crunch situation is the first real test of the UK’s ability and flexibility to cope with possible gas shortages since Centrica closed the country’s largest gas storage facility at Rough in 2017, the Guardian notes.

Related: U.S. Gasoline Consumption Falls For The First Time In Five Years

“It is highly likely that National Grid will have to interrupt supply to industrial consumers as it struggles to balance the system as UK flexibility remains limited and the Continental temperatures are set to remain well below normal into the weekend,” S&P Global Platts Analytics’ Simon Wood said.

“Prices are rocketing for the second day running as, with the system short, National Grid attempts to incentivize strong storage withdrawals and imports from the Continent,” Wood added.

However, the Continent is also gripped by the cold snap and has its gas storage stocks at the lowest level since 2013. So the UK basically has to rely on flexibility as it would not be able to draw significant imports from Europe, Platts notes.

With the Rough storage site now closed, UK storage stocks are at their lowest on record for the beginning of March.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

