U.S. Will Only Extend Venezuela Sanction Relief if Progress Is Made on Elections

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.69 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.37 +0.27 +0.30%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.27 +0.26 +0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.696 +0.005 +0.30%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.789 +0.005 +0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.77 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 164 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.789 +0.005 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.12 -0.97 -1.08%
Graph down Murban 1 day 89.70 -0.85 -0.94%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.05 -2.54 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 868 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.94 -3.12 -3.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.81 -2.21 -2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.77 +0.15 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 321 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 55 mins 71.71 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 55 mins 87.56 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 55 mins 85.81 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 55 mins 81.36 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 55 mins 78.51 -0.25 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 55 mins 78.51 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 55 mins 82.16 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 mins 89.11 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 55 mins 78.91 -0.25 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.89 +0.64 +0.85%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 90.45 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.24 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 76.00 -5.50 -6.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 33 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 10 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 10 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 13 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

U.S. Will Only Extend Venezuela Sanction Relief if Progress Is Made on Elections

Scientists Warn Gulf Stream Slowdown Could Begin as Early as 2025

Scientists Warn Gulf Stream Slowdown Could Begin as Early as 2025

Climate change is not just…

Tanker Markets Set to Soar As ‘Final Frontiers’ Heat Up

Tanker Markets Set to Soar As ‘Final Frontiers’ Heat Up

The tanker market is likely…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Will Only Extend Venezuela Sanction Relief if Progress Is Made on Elections

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 16, 2024, 1:39 AM CDT

The United States will only extend a sanction relief regime for Venezuela if the Maduro government makes progress on commitments undertaken last year to ensure fair elections.

This is according to a Reuters report that quoted a State Department speaker who said "Absent progress by Maduro and his representatives in terms of implementing the road map’s provisions, the United States will not renew the license when it expires on April 18, 2024."

The report comes on the heels of the news that U.S. and Venezuelan officials met in secret in Mexico City to discuss the extension of the relief regime on conditions of Venezuela implementing election reforms.

The United States granted a six-month oil sanction waiver to Caracas in October last year after the two sides discussed election reforms that would have given Venezuela’s opposition a chance in the upcoming vote in July.

However, just months later, the Maduro government effectively banned the opposition’s leader, Maria Corina Machado, from running for office, prompting threats from Washington that the sanctions would snap back.

Following the sanction waiver last October, Venezuela had planned to expand its oil production from below 800,000 bpd to over 1 million bpd. The prospects of that happening have dimmed since then and seem likely to dim even further with three days left for Caracas to signal any willingness to carry out the reforms that the U.S. insists on.

Meanwhile, thanks to the sanction relaxation, Venezuela’s oil exports rose to the highest since 2020 in March. The increase was mainly driven by a rush among buyers to secure cargos ahead of the return of the sanctions.

The return seems almost certain, especially after President Maduro said on Monday on national TV that "We are going ahead with a license or without a license, we aren't a gringo colony."

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Israeli War Cabinet Vows Response to Iran as Oil Prices Cool Down

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com