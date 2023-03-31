U.S. South Central Natural Gas Withdrawals Set A Record-Low This Winter  

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.19 +0.82 +1.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 mins 79.69 +0.42 +0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.95 -0.68 -0.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.187 +0.083 +3.94%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.689 +0.027 +1.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 72.17 +0.95 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.689 +0.027 +1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.01 -0.37 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.71 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.54 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 486 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.97 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.94 +0.11 +0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.06 +1.63 +2.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 53.12 +1.40 +2.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.52 +1.40 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 74.77 +1.40 +1.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 71.92 +1.40 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 69.92 +1.40 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 78.87 +1.40 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 68.22 +1.40 +2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 76.15 -0.70 -0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 66.90 +1.40 +2.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 79.53 +0.17 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 32 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 2 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 9 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

U.S. South Central Natural Gas Withdrawals Set A Record-Low This Winter  

Ammonia Security Risks Could Harm Energy Transition Plans

Ammonia Security Risks Could Harm Energy Transition Plans

Ammonia and green hydrogen are…

Standard Chartered: Oil Prices Likely To Head Higher

Standard Chartered: Oil Prices Likely To Head Higher

Commodity experts at Standard Chartered…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. South Central Natural Gas Withdrawals Set A Record-Low This Winter  

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 31, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

The South Central natural gas storage in the United States saw record-low cumulative gas withdrawals from underground storage this winter season, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its natural gas weekly update this week.

Natural gas withdrawals from the South Central region—which includes Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, and Mississippi – stood at 233 billion cubic feet (Bcf) between early November 2022 and the week ending March 2023, the EIA said. That’s a record low for a winter heating season.

Warmer weather in the South Central region and higher natural gas production in the Haynesville, Permian, Eagle Ford, and Barnett basins in Texas and Louisiana led to lower gas demand for heating and lower need for withdrawals, the EIA said. Moreover, the Freeport LNG in Texas was shut down during most of the winter, which made more than 2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of supply available for U.S. domestic consumption.

Heating degree days (HDD) have been 13% below the 10-year average in the South Central storage region this winter heating season, reducing the need to withdraw natural gas. As a result, natural gas consumption in the residential and commercial sectors in the South Central storage region was 13% below the five-year average this winter heating season, EIA noted, citing data from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

U.S. natural gas prices have dipped in recent months due to warmer-than-usual winter weather which required lower volumes of withdrawals from storage. As a result, working natural gas stocks in storage were 21% higher than the five-year average and 31% more than last year at this time for the week ending March 24, per the EIA’s weekly natural gas storage report.

The U.S. Henry Hub front-month futures settled on Wednesday below the $2 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) mark— at $1.991 per MMBtu. This was the lowest closing price since the lockdowns in 2020 and a 64% plunge from a year ago.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Oil Production Drops In March

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com