Canada’s Crypto Boom And The Energy Concerns It Raises

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.27 +1.30 +1.78%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 79.13 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.50 +1.41 +1.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.103 -0.081 -3.71%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.653 -0.016 -0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.02 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.02 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.13 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.63 -0.09 -0.12%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 71.22 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.653 -0.016 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.38 +0.30 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.00 +0.18 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.68 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph down Basra Light 486 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 77.92 +0.23 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.13 +0.03 +0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.13 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.83 +0.31 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.63 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.43 -0.53 -0.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 51.72 -0.23 -0.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 75.12 -0.23 -0.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 73.37 -0.23 -0.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 70.52 -0.23 -0.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 67.22 -0.23 -0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 67.22 -0.23 -0.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 68.52 -0.23 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 77.47 -0.23 -0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 66.82 -0.23 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.02 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.25 -0.25 -0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 76.21 +3.34 +4.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.50 -0.23 -0.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.45 -0.23 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.45 -0.23 -0.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.36 +3.94 +5.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 2 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 8 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

WTI Crude Gains As Banking Fears Ease, Kurdish Oil Exports Remain Suspended

Russia Remains Heavily Reliant On Western Insurance For Its Oil Shipments

Russia Remains Heavily Reliant On Western Insurance For Its Oil Shipments

Russia still depends on Western…

$14 Billion In Oil And Gas Deal Signed This Week, And It’s Only Monday

$14 Billion In Oil And Gas Deal Signed This Week, And It’s Only Monday

Oil and gas M&A is…

EU Could Let Member States Block Russian LNG Imports

EU Could Let Member States Block Russian LNG Imports

The European Union may let…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Canada’s Crypto Boom And The Energy Concerns It Raises

By Felicity Bradstock - Mar 30, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Cryptocurrency mining has led to concerns over its increasing electricity demand, particularly from fossil fuels.
  • Some regions, such as British Columbia, Canada, have attracted crypto mining due to a surplus of clean, inexpensive energy, bringing jobs but also raising concerns over energy use.
  • As the sector remains largely unregulated, there is growing consensus for greater regulations worldwide to enhance transparency and mitigate the environmental impact of crypto mining.
Join Our Community

In recent years, the rise of cryptocurrency mining has caused concern for those hoping for a green transition, as the sector increases its electricity use year on year, causing the energy demand in certain regions to rise rapidly. Until now, crypto production has relied mainly on electricity generated from fossil fuels, including using flared gas from operations using carbon capture and storage technologies. We are seeing an acceleration in the rollout of renewable energy projects, but some worry that if the demand for electricity continues to rise, many regions will remain dependent on fossil fuels for their power. And while states are beginning to regulate crypto production, this is a slow process, and many companies remain largely unrestricted. 

In Canada, many crypto miners are moving to the region to take advantage of the country’s clean, inexpensive energy supply. The industry has boomed in certain provinces, such as British Columbia (B.C.) and Quebec. In B.C., there are seven crypto-mining projects in operation, with six more sites under development. But the need for huge amounts of electricity to run operations is attracted greater attention. 

At present, B.C. has an energy surplus, which has drawn in several crypto companies. Dan Roberts, an Australian cryptocurrency entrepreneur explained, “We can build a whole industry around this. We can go into those regional towns where they've been decimated by the end of the pulp-and-paper mill … rehire local workers, retrain them, and deliver all these benefits back into the community.” So, it’s easy to see why crypto miners have moved to the region, and many locals have welcomed them as they bring jobs and economic growth. 

However, the province has just introduced an 18-month moratorium on connecting new crypto-mining sites to the electric grid, causing 21 new projects to grind to a halt. These projects would have used the same amount of power as 570,000 homes. The B.C. Energy Minister, Josie Osborne, believes the moratorium will give the province the time needed to consult with the industry and ensure the region’s energy is being used effectively. Osborne worries that the surplus in B.C. may not be seen forever and that the green electricity in the region should be used in a climate-positive way. She suggests that crypto mining does not help B.C. achieve its climate goals, and ultimately offers fewer job opportunities than many other industries. 

And while some crypto miners are using renewable energy in their operations, many are not. Worldwide, there is a rising concern over the greenhouse-gas emissions involved with crypto-mining. According to a University of Cambridge industry tracker, which focuses on Bitcoin, the sector’s carbon emissions are still extremely high. The tracker found that if Bitcoin continues at its current rate of mining, it will release approximately 62 megatons of carbon-dioxide equivalent every year. This is comparable to the total emissions released in Serbia in 2019.

As people become more concerned over the electricity usage of crypto operations, many are calling for greater regulation of the sector, which remains largely unregulated. Officials from the G7 are planning to discuss regulations on the cryptocurrency industry to enhance transparency and consumer protection at the next meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, in May. Cryptocurrency will also be discussed at the upcoming G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Washington D.C., in April. At present, there is little coordination over crypto regulations, with some states or regions imposing their own restrictions on mining, but little national or international agreement. 

In the EU, some progress has been seen in regulating the sector, with the EU Council presidency and the European Parliament reaching an agreement on the markets in crypto-assets (MiCA) proposal last year. MiCA provides an EU-wide regulation for the quickly evolving sector. The regulatory framework is aimed at protecting investors and preserving financial stability while allowing for innovation and fostering the attractiveness of the crypto-asset sector. 

While most action has been taken at the state level in the U.S., such as in New York, this could soon change. In Biden’s most recent budget blueprint for 2024, he proposed a new tax on electricity use for crypto mining. If the budget is approved, this could mean a 30 percent tax on mining operations, to be phased in over three years. This responds to concerns over the environmental impact of the industry.

It is clear that the electricity demands of crypto mining are high, whether the energy comes from fossil fuels or renewable sources. At a time when the world is trying to curb its energy usage and undergo a green transition, this is of high concern to those managing the energy sector. However, to date, there is little international coordination on crypto regulation. But, as some regions come to agreements, such as the EU, as the U.S. looks to introduce a tax on mining, and discussions commence at the international level, it is only a matter of time until the industry faces stricter regulations. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Researchers Create Catalyst That Cleans Dirty Water And Produces Hydrogen
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater
The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale
Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute

Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute
Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal

Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal
WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports

WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com