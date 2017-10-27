Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 53.21 +0.57 +1.08%
Brent Crude 59.44 +0.40 +0.68%
Mars US 54.01 +0.48 +0.90%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
Urals 55.05 +0.47 +0.86%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.15 +0.51 +1.03%
Natural Gas 2.970 -0.08 -2.65%
Marine 55.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 58.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy Crude 55.19 +0.87 +1.60%
Basra Light 54.72 +0.73 +1.35%
Saharan Blend 58.50 +1.08 +1.88%
Girassol 58.77 +0.92 +1.59%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 39.95 +0.43 +1.09%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Giddings 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 58.20 -0.25 -0.43%
West Texas Sour 46.59 +0.46 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 49.09 +0.46 +0.95%
Kansas Common 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
Buena Vista 58.84 +0.46 +0.79%
All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market

By Irina Slav - Oct 27, 2017, 9:00 AM CDT

Africa could become the next market for growing U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas, Energy Secretary Rick Perry told media at the Africa Oil Week in Cape Town. The official discussed LNG exports with a number of African government officials, including ones from Nigeria, the Ivory Coast, and South Africa.

“We talked about a lot of opportunities -- LNG, coal, but it all goes to the issue of power and power being able to be delivered into places that don’t take electricity for granted," Perry said.

As many as six hundred million people in Africa lack direct access to electricity, which is what many these new exports will go towards generating. South Africa already has plans in place to buy LNG from Cheniere Energy, and other LNG producers are preparing to bid in tenders in Africa. Still others—including Exxon—are interested in developing the continent’s own natural gas resources.

Indeed, Africa’s gas market is still nascent, but it has substantial growth potential thanks, above all, to the fast growth in electricity demand and the fact that as a power generation fuel, natural gas and LNG are significantly cheaper than oil. For now, this market is the fastest-growing in the world.

Related: The Impact Of EVs On Commodities In One Chart

There are plans to increase Africa’s power generation to 30 GW by 2030, which would mean an additional consumption of 42 million tons of LNG annually. This sharp increase in LNG shipments as well as the launch of local projects would create the need for a gas pricing index, two government officials from the continent told Reuters at the Africa Oil Week.

Africa already has some big LNG exporters, including top oil producers Angola and Nigeria, but also Equatorial Guinea and, from this year, Cameroon. LNG projects are planned in four more African countries, including Tanzania, Mozambique, Senegal, and Congo Republic.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing

