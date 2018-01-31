U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.88 +0.15 +0.23%
Brent Crude 1 hour 68.89 +0.37 +0.54%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.965 -0.030 -1.00%
Mars US 57 mins 62.73 +0.13 +0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 -1.00 -1.48%
Urals 18 hours 66.50 -0.70 -1.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.19 -1.27 -1.86%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.19 -1.27 -1.86%
Bonny Light 18 hours 68.89 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.08 -0.91 -1.54%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.965 -0.030 -1.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 65.43 -0.60 -0.91%
Murban 18 hours 68.68 -0.50 -0.72%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 65.62 +0.04 +0.06%
Basra Light 18 hours 64.04 +0.42 +0.66%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 68.93 +0.04 +0.06%
Bonny Light 18 hours 68.89 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 18 hours 68.89 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 18 hours 68.54 +0.12 +0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 -1.00 -1.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 35.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.25 -1.06 -3.09%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.60 -1.06 -1.67%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.35 -1.06 -1.60%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.90 -1.06 -1.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.50 -1.06 -2.10%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.50 -1.06 -2.10%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.25 -1.06 -1.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.50 -1.06 -1.69%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.00 -1.06 -1.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.19 -1.27 -1.86%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 61.25 +0.25 +0.41%
Giddings 18 hours 55.00 +0.25 +0.46%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.57 -0.71 -1.00%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 58.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 60.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 -1.00 -1.79%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.01 -1.06 -1.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 mins U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions
  • 3 hours Russia Warns Against Cutting Off North Korea’s Oil
  • 6 hours Chevron Makes Major Oil Discovery In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico
  • 7 hours Cuba Expands Fuel Imports From Algeria As Venezuela Falters
  • 9 hours British Columbia Proposes New Rules For Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 15 hours OPEC Output Climbs In January Despite Venezuelan Crisis
  • 1 day Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
  • 1 day U.S. And Iranian Naval Forces Get Friendly In Major Oil Vein
  • 1 day Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal
  • 1 day Senior Battery Engineer Leaves Tesla
  • 1 day China’s Coal-To-Gas Transition Sputters
  • 1 day Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices
  • 2 days North Korea Forced To Curb Military Exercises As Oil Embargo Continues
  • 2 days Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor
  • 2 days Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity
  • 2 days Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil
  • 2 days Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China
  • 2 days Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns
  • 5 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 5 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 5 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 5 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 5 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 5 days China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 6 days U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 6 days Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 6 days France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 6 days Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 6 days Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 6 days Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 7 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 7 days Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 7 days Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 7 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 7 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 7 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 7 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 8 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 8 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Breaking News:

OPEC Output Climbs In January Despite Venezuelan Crisis

The Unintended Consequences Of Trump’s Solar Tariffs

The Unintended Consequences Of Trump’s Solar Tariffs

The Trump Administration’s “America First”…

Can Oil Hold At $70?

Can Oil Hold At $70?

Traders have gotten used to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jan 31, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Oil Industry

The U.S. tax overhaul signed into law by President Donald Trump last month will boost the oil industry by $190.4 billion, according to estimates by Wood Mackenzie released on Tuesday.

Several factors contribute to the multibillion dollar tax cut for fossil fuel players: the lower corporate tax rate, the reduced pass-through rates for partnerships on big projects, and the adoption of accelerated expensing of capital costs. Explorers with profitable assets will see their cash pile grow by almost $200 billion as a result.

"While we may not see much increase in more marginal assets, the increased profitability of valuable proven onshore and deepwater plays will likely drive more international capital towards the U.S.," WoodMac said. "Long term, it will help solve the 'trapped cash' problem where, under the old system, U.S. companies would face steep tax payments for repatriating funds from abroad."

Another major item on the tax bill is the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) for drilling, which would be a huge bill on its own had the tax bill not been so controversial. Republicans have pushed for years—decades—to open up ANWR to drilling, but have been stymied by opposition from the other side of the aisle.

Related: What's Behind Canada's Oil Driller Exodus?

“Proposals to lower the corporate tax rate and strengthen cost-recovery provisions can allow the oil and natural gas industry to continue investing billions of dollars in the U.S. economy and add to the 10 million U.S. jobs our industry currently supports,” Jack Gerard, the CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, said as the bill was being debated.

At the same time, environmental advocacy group Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) deplored the tax reform in a statement, saying that “The tax scheme protects the oil and gas industry while cutting clean energy initiatives and destroying millions of acres of nature.”

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia Warns Against Cutting Off North Korea’s Oil

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com