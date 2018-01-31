BP Predicts Natural Gas Will Be World’s Main Fossil Fuel By 2040

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.85 +0.12 +0.19%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.03 +0.14 +0.20%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.961 -0.034 -1.14%
Mars US 6 hours 62.73 +0.13 +0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 -1.00 -1.48%
Urals 23 hours 66.50 -0.70 -1.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.19 -1.27 -1.86%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.19 -1.27 -1.86%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.89 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.08 -0.91 -1.54%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.961 -0.034 -1.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 65.43 -0.60 -0.91%
Murban 23 hours 68.68 -0.50 -0.72%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 65.62 +0.04 +0.06%
Basra Light 23 hours 64.04 +0.42 +0.66%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 68.93 +0.04 +0.06%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.89 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.89 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 23 hours 68.54 +0.12 +0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 -1.00 -1.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 35.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.25 -1.06 -3.09%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.60 -1.06 -1.67%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.35 -1.06 -1.60%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.90 -1.06 -1.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.50 -1.06 -2.10%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.50 -1.06 -2.10%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.25 -1.06 -1.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.50 -1.06 -1.69%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.00 -1.06 -1.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.19 -1.27 -1.86%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 61.25 +0.25 +0.41%
Giddings 23 hours 55.00 +0.25 +0.46%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.57 -0.71 -1.00%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 58.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 62.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 62.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 60.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 -1.00 -1.79%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.01 -1.06 -1.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour BP Predicts Natural Gas Will Be World’s Main Fossil Fuel By 2040
  • 5 hours U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions
  • 8 hours Russia Warns Against Cutting Off North Korea’s Oil
  • 11 hours Chevron Makes Major Oil Discovery In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico
  • 12 hours Cuba Expands Fuel Imports From Algeria As Venezuela Falters
  • 14 hours British Columbia Proposes New Rules For Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 1 day Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
  • 1 day U.S. And Iranian Naval Forces Get Friendly In Major Oil Vein
  • 1 day Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal
  • 1 day Senior Battery Engineer Leaves Tesla
  • 1 day China’s Coal-To-Gas Transition Sputters
  • 2 days Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices
  • 2 days North Korea Forced To Curb Military Exercises As Oil Embargo Continues
  • 2 days Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor
  • 2 days Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity
  • 2 days Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil
  • 2 days Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China
  • 3 days Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns
  • 5 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 5 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 5 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 5 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 5 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 6 days China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 6 days U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 6 days Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 6 days France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 6 days Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 6 days Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 7 days Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 7 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 7 days Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 7 days Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 7 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 7 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 8 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 8 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 8 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 8 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Breaking News:

BP Predicts Natural Gas Will Be World’s Main Fossil Fuel By 2040

China’s Final Frontier – Introducing The “Polar Silk Road”

China’s Final Frontier – Introducing The “Polar Silk Road”

In China’s most ambitious move…

Big Oil Enters Growth Mode

Big Oil Enters Growth Mode

Mergers and acquisitions are returning…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Predicts Natural Gas Will Be World’s Main Fossil Fuel By 2040

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jan 31, 2018, 10:00 PM CST LNG vessel

British Petroleum anticipates that natural gas will take over oil as the world’s main fossil fuel energy source by the year 2040, according to a new report by Reuters.

“We see it (gas) take over from coal in the early 2030s... We think there is a very good case for gas actually overtaking oil post 2040 or just before 2040,” Dominic Energy, BP’s VP for strategic planning said during a conference in Vienna on Wednesday.

Demand growth for gas—in just China alone—will rise 15 percent year-over-year, while global demand increases by 1.6 percent annually for a number of years. The oil demand curve, on the other hand, will slow to 0.8 percent growth in the meantime.

“We do see a very strong chance that (gas) is going to be the largest source of primary energy into the future... By gas we mean natural gas, but also ... we mean biogas, we mean biomethane, we mean power-to-gas...”

A previous forecast by the U.K.-based company said oil’s share of global fossil fuel markets would shrink from 33 percent to 30 percent by 2035. Most of the gains would go to natural gas, which is considered better to the environment due to lower carbon emissions.

“Once (methane leakage) exceeds 3 percent it means that gas, certainly in the nearer term, over a few decades, is actually worse than coal from a (greenhouse gas) perspective,” he said.

Related: What's Behind Canada's Oil Driller Exodus?

“We’re getting a lot of pressure..., and rightly so, to get our act together in terms of managing methane in the supply chain. There are not only climate benefits for doing it but also economic benefits from doing it.”

BP CEO Bob Dudley said last year that 2017 had been a turning point for the company after the Deepwater Horizon disaster. "It feels like we are now dealing with the same problems that everyone else has," he said. The company has continued to invest in large-scale projects and has worked to improve efficiencies to lower its breakeven point. It also has boasted a 40-percent decline in its production costs since 2014. Its production last year averaged 3.6 million bpd.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions

Next Post

U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com