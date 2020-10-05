U.S. Takes Stake In Battery Metals Miner To Counter Chinese Control

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.16 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.27 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.623 +0.008 +0.31%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 39.52 +2.17 +5.81%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 38.09 -1.85 -4.63%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 39.60 -1.60 -3.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 38.00 -1.91 -4.79%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 38.00 -1.91 -4.79%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 35.94 -1.18 -3.18%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.623 +0.008 +0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 39.35 +0.69 +1.78%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 39.74 +0.56 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 38.76 +1.47 +3.94%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 42.35 +2.22 +5.53%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 39.97 +1.88 +4.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 41.53 +1.99 +5.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 38.09 -1.85 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 days 27.89 +2.67 +10.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 26.35 -1.67 -5.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 36.05 -1.67 -4.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 37.45 -1.67 -4.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 32.05 -1.67 -4.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 31.80 -1.67 -4.99%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 31.80 -1.67 -4.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 32.65 -1.67 -4.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 33.05 -1.67 -4.81%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 31.80 -1.67 -4.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 38.00 -1.91 -4.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 35.75 +2.25 +6.72%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 29.50 +2.25 +8.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 39.22 -1.36 -3.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 33.17 +2.17 +7.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.12 +2.17 +6.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.12 +2.17 +6.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 35.75 +2.25 +6.72%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 27.25 -1.75 -6.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 41.54 -1.92 -4.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 mins Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 2 hours Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 27 mins Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 21 mins Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 8 hours Fossil fuels account for the largest share of U.S. energy production and consumption
  • 20 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 5 hours NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 1 day Why Eco-Warriors’ Bid to Ban Natural Gas Appliances Is Wrongheaded
  • 22 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 26 mins Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 10 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 3 hours Michael Moore : " I'm Praying for Covid-19"
  • 16 mins California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 1 day Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 1 day Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market

Breaking News:

U.S. Upstream Oil Mergers Still Slow Despite Chevron, Devon Deals

Souring Fundamentals Force Brent Crude Oil Below $40

Souring Fundamentals Force Brent Crude Oil Below $40

Both the President and First…

Trump Signs Emergency Order To Bolster Rare Earth Mining

Trump Signs Emergency Order To Bolster Rare Earth Mining

U.S. President Donald Trump has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Takes Stake In Battery Metals Miner To Counter Chinese Control

By MINING.com - Oct 05, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

The US government is taking a $25 million equity stake in Dublin-based battery metals miner TechMet, as part of a push by President Donald Trump to reduce the country’s reliance on supply chains dominated by China. 

The backing from the $60 billion US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will help TechMet develop a nickel and cobalt mine in Brazil. Both metals are key in the production of the batteries that power electric cars and cell phones.

TechMet’s Brazilian Nickel project, in the north-eastern state of Piauí, is estimated to hold as much as 72 million tonnes of nickel and cobalt.

“Investments in critical materials for advanced technology support development and advance US foreign policy,” Adam Boehler, chief executive officer of the government agency, said in a statement.

The move follows last week’s executive order declaring a “state of emergency” in the US mining industry. The directive, which seeks pushing a local battery metals industry forward, also called for a report evaluating possible measures such as tariffs, quotas, or other trade restrictions targeting China and “other non-market foreign adversaries.”

Washington has expressed concern that China’s control of rare earths supply could be used as a tactic against US companies that depend on those elements.

Breaking China’s hold

China produces roughly two thirds of the world’s lithium-ion batteries and has taken steps to secure critical metals for them, particularly in Africa and Latin America.

Related: Saudi Arabia Sees Oil At $50 Until 2023

The US is trying to fight back, with the Pentagon promising to fund domestic mining of the essential materials, while also investing in projects abroad.

Washington has also created the DFC to provide an alternative to Chinese overseas finance in Asia, Africa and Latin America. 

The backing to TechMet marks the first time the US government has invested directly in a metals and mining company, the company’s chief executive, Brian Menell, said.

TechMet was founded in 2017 by South African mining veteran Brian Menell, a former executive at Anglovaal and De Beers.

The company has a tin and tungsten mine in Rwanda, a rare earths mine in Burundi, and a lithium-ion battery project in Canada. It also produces vanadium, a crucial metal for manufacturing nuclear reactors and military aircraft. 

The US is not alone in its quest to reduce reliance on foreign producers. In September, the European Union stepped up its efforts to become less dependent on imported raw materials, including rare earths and, for the first time, lithium.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Turkey Looks To Expand Oil, Gas Drilling In Black Sea

Next Post

Short Selling In Oil Returns

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Renewable Energy Continues To Eat Away At Fossil Fuel Dominance

 Alt text

The One Big Problem With Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

Oil Markets Get A Major Reality Check As Demand Sours
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com