What Will Happen To Gold Under The Fed’s New Monetary Framework?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 37.05 -1.67 -4.31%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 hours 39.27 -1.66 -4.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.438 -0.089 -3.52%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 37.35 -1.77 -4.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 39.94 -0.71 -1.75%
Graph down Urals 2 days 41.20 -1.00 -2.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.64 -0.30 -0.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 35.94 -1.18 -3.18%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.438 -0.089 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 38.66 -2.56 -6.21%
Graph down Murban 2 days 39.18 -2.21 -5.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 37.29 -0.43 -1.14%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 40.13 -1.68 -4.02%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.09 -0.45 -1.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 38.64 -0.30 -0.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.64 -0.30 -0.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.54 -0.49 -1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 39.94 -0.71 -1.75%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 25.22 -1.10 -4.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.02 -3.70 -11.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 37.72 -1.50 -3.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 39.12 -1.50 -3.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 33.72 -3.50 -9.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 33.47 -3.25 -8.85%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 33.47 -3.25 -8.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 34.32 -2.90 -7.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 34.72 -4.80 -12.15%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 33.47 -2.75 -7.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.50 -3.00 -8.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 27.25 -3.00 -9.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 40.58 +0.85 +2.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.00 -3.17 -9.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 34.95 -3.17 -8.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.95 -3.17 -8.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.50 -3.00 -8.22%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 29.00 -1.50 -4.92%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 43.46 -1.50 -3.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 19 hours .
  • 23 mins Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 34 mins Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours Michael Moore : " I'm Praying for Covid-19"
  • 6 mins What is Best for Germany Now?
  • 6 hours California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 7 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 6 mins US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 7 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 1 day Something wicked this way comes
  • 6 hours Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market
  • 7 hours Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For [the next election cycle]
  • 7 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 11 hours Wishful Green/Renewable Disaster VS Real life real assets OIl & Gas: Shell Shares Hit Lowest Point Since 1995

Breaking News:

Iraq Boosts Oil Exports Despite OPEC+ Pledges

Gold Prices See Best Month In 8 Years

Gold Prices See Best Month In 8 Years

A cocktail of economic uncertainty,…

Do Gold Stocks Still Have Upside?

Do Gold Stocks Still Have Upside?

Gold miners’ stocks rocketed out…

Where Did Gold Come From: Black Holes, Aztecs And The Gods

Where Did Gold Come From: Black Holes, Aztecs And The Gods

Humanity’s obsession with gold has persisted…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
Arkadiusz Sieron

Arkadiusz Sieron

Arkadiusz Siero? is a certified Investment Adviser. He is a long-time precious metals market enthusiast, currently a Ph.D. candidate, dissertation on the redistributive effects of…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Will Happen To Gold Under The Fed’s New Monetary Framework?

By Arkadiusz Sieron - Oct 03, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Did you believe that the monetary policy of Ben Bernanke in a response to the Great Recession was extraordinary? Nah, Bernanke was an amateur compared to Jerome Powell. The latter quickly reintroduced ZIRP, implemented unlimited quantitative easing, and provided bailouts to Wall Street – and now he risks higher inflation as a result.

In August 2020, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered his Jackson Hole speech, unveiling a new monetary framework in the process. He announced a flexible average inflation targeting strategy (FAIT). The new regime implies that when the inflation undershoots its target in one period, the US central bank will try to push inflation above the target in the next period to compensate for the previous shortfalls. In other words, after periods of persistently low inflation, the Fed “will likely aim to achieve an inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time,” as said in the amended Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy

In plain English, the Fed announced that it will accept an inflation that is somewhat higher inflation. And that it will not continue its standard approach, in use at least since Paul Volcker, and it will not raise interest rates to curb climbing inflation.

But shouldn’t the central bank rather try to achieve the price stability and protect the society against high inflation? Of course, it should. However, the recent years of low inflation persistently below the Fed’s target of 2 percent (here I mean low consumer price inflation, and asset price inflation that is significantly higher), which are presented in the chart below, raised doubts in the marketplace about whether the US central bank is able to generate higher inflation at all. 

Hence, the Fed started to fear that it will lose control of inflation expectations which had recently declined (see the chart below). As Powell explained in his speech: 

The persistent undershoot of inflation from our 2 percent longer-run objective is a cause for concern. Many find it counterintuitive that the Fed would want to push up inflation. After all, low and stable inflation is essential for a well-functioning economy. And we are certainly mindful that higher prices for essential items, such as food, gasoline, and shelter, add to the burdens faced by many families, especially those struggling with lost jobs and incomes. However, inflation that is persistently too low can pose serious risks to the economy. Inflation that runs below its desired level can lead to an unwelcome fall in longer-term inflation expectations, which, in turn, can pull actual inflation even lower, resulting in an adverse cycle of ever-lower inflation and inflation expectations. 

This dynamic is a problem because expected inflation feeds directly into the general level of interest rates. Well-anchored inflation expectations are critical for giving the Fed the latitude to support employment when necessary without destabilizing inflation.18 But if inflation expectations fall below our 2 percent objective, interest rates would decline in tandem. In turn, we would have less scope to cut interest rates to boost employment during an economic downturn, further diminishing our capacity to stabilize the economy through cutting interest rates. We have seen this adverse dynamic play out in other major economies around the world and have learned that once it sets in, it can be very difficult to overcome. We want to do what we can to prevent such a dynamic from happening here.

Thus, the new framework could be viewed as a way to raise inflation expectations and regain control of them by the American central bank. 

The shift to the FAIT is a big move that should be positive in the long run for gold, which is considered an inflation hedge. But, perhaps even more important is the change within the employment side of the Fed’s mandate. Under the previous strategy, the maximum employment goal referred to the natural rate of unemployment that would be consistent with stable inflation in the long run. When the Fed expected the unemployment rate to fall below its estimate of the rate of unemployment that would not accelerate inflation, it raised the federal funds rate to prevent the increase in inflation. Under the new regime, the Fed will not hike interest rates preemptively and unless there are visible signs of accelerating inflation. It means that the FOMC will prioritize employment and economic growth over inflation and will not impede recoveries unless the inflation target is severely threatened.  

Hence, both major revisions – in the inflation and employment objectives – are fundamentally positive for the gold prices. It does not, however, mean that we will immediately see double-digit inflation. After all, the Fed could not generate inflation in line with the target, so why it should boost it above the target, even temporarily? 

But the US central bank has given itself room to loosen its monetary policy for years. The interest rates will remain close to zero for longer than it would be appropriate under the old regime, as the Fed will not try any longer raise interest rates to preempt inflation. In other words, the central bank is not likely to hike the federal funds rate until inflation is above 2 percent for some time – according to the recent Fed’s dot-plot, this is not going to happen before 2024. Hence, the Fed’s new framework implies lower real interest rates – is good news for the precious metals investors

And the risk of inflation getting out of control should also support the gold prices. After all, as former Fed Chair William McChesney Martin Jr. said, “the effective time to act against inflationary pressures is when they are in the development stage—before they have become full-blown and the damage has been done”. It seems that the Fed has forgotten this truth. Well, those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. Although this statement has negative connotations, I believe that gold bulls would like to relive the 1970s!

By Arkadiusz Sieron via Sunshine Profits

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gold Could Soar If Another Stimulus Is Passed
Arkadiusz Sieron

Arkadiusz Sieron

Arkadiusz Siero? is a certified Investment Adviser. He is a long-time precious metals market enthusiast, currently a Ph.D. candidate, dissertation on the redistributive effects of…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves
NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions

NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions
Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard

Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard
Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall
Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices

Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com