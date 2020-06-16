U.S. Supreme Court Grants Right-Of-Way To Key Natural Gas Pipeline

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.66 -0.72 -1.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.37 -0.59 -1.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.622 +0.008 +0.50%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 39.08 +1.26 +3.33%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 35.09 +0.03 +0.09%
Graph up Urals 21 hours 38.95 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 31.42 -3.01 -8.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.622 +0.008 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 40.54 +1.86 +4.81%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 40.37 +1.82 +4.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 40.30 +6.33 +18.63%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 44.27 +0.66 +1.51%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 39.75 +1.41 +3.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 41.30 +1.39 +3.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.09 +0.03 +0.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 27.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 33.62 +0.86 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 36.12 +0.86 +2.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 37.52 +0.86 +2.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 37.12 +0.86 +2.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 32.62 +0.86 +2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 37.12 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 34.75 +1.25 +3.73%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 28.50 +1.25 +4.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.20 -2.26 -5.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 31.61 +1.26 +4.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 35.56 +1.26 +3.67%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 35.56 +1.26 +3.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 34.75 +1.25 +3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 26.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.50 +0.85 +2.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 5 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 5 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 6 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 6 hours OP article, "The oil price rally may have come to an end, with the long-feared “second wave” of coronavirus infections having now arrived, posing renewed threats to the global economy". That's a Lie
  • 21 hours Russian Dirty Games: American Sentenced To 16 yrs In Russia On Spying Charges
  • 22 hours COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 2 hours New wave of Coronavirus? Beijing City Raises COVID-19 Emergency Response Level To II From III
  • 1 min France looking like a war zone
  • 5 mins National Guard kills again
  • 2 days Strange Rites Book Review. Modern Culture &Religion
  • 7 hours Merkel - Trump: NATO Chief Plays Down Concern Over US Troop Plans In Germany
  • 42 mins NOT: Energy Giants To Bring Greener LNG To The Market
  • 20 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 1 day Did China Blink ? Former Chinese Finance Minister speaks about U.S. and Chinese relationship , " . . . . and that the two countries should “waste no time” improving them"
  • 10 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history

Breaking News:

Oil Slips On Surprise Crude Build

Barclays Expects Higher Oil Prices But Slow Recovery

Barclays Expects Higher Oil Prices But Slow Recovery

Barclays raised its oil price…

Smart Money Is Betting On These 5 Exciting Energy Technologies

Smart Money Is Betting On These 5 Exciting Energy Technologies

Venture capitalists continue to bet…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Supreme Court Grants Right-Of-Way To Key Natural Gas Pipeline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 16, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with the developers of a natural gas pipeline project, clearing some of the obstacles to the completion of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline by ruling this week that the U.S. Forest Service had the authority to grant the right-of-way to the pipeline to pass through the Appalachian Trail in Virginia.

Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a US$7.5 billion project proposed by Dominion Energy and Duke Energy, is a 604-mile natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina along a route that crosses 16 miles of land within the George Washington National Forest. The project had secured a special use permit from the United States Forest Service, obtaining a right-of-way to go underneath a portion of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, which also crosses the National Forest.

But environmentalists and other associations appealed the permit at the Fourth Circuit court, which vacated that permit, effectively halting the project.

Now the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 7-2 ruling on Monday, overturned the lower court’s ruling to vacate the permit. 

“Because the Department of the Interior’s decision to assign responsibility over the Appalachian Trail to the National Park Service did not transform the land over which the Trail passes into land within the National Park System, the Forest Service had the authority to issue the special use permit,” the justices wrote.

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s decision, Atlantic Coast Pipeline said:

“This is a major victory for the project—it paves the way for the ACP to be completed and bring jobs to the region, stimulate the economy and lead us to a cleaner energy future.”

According to ACP, “For decades, more than 50 other pipelines have safely crossed the Trail without disturbing its public use.”

“We are currently resolving the other pending permits to ensure the ACP resumes construction this year,” the project developers said.

DJ Gerken, Southern Environmental Law Center Program Director, said:

“While today’s decision was not what we hoped for, it addresses only one of the many problems faced by the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. This is not a viable project.”

This win for the Trump Administration and the natural gas pipeline comes a week after the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a new final rule saying that an approved natural gas project cannot proceed with construction until the commission acts on all requests for rehearing—a new rule that is likely to delay the construction of natural gas pipelines and increase the costs for the project owners.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Needs To Overhaul Grid To Boost Renewable Energy

Next Post

Oil Slips On Surprise Crude Build

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Is Too Important To Fail

 Alt text

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com