U.S. Shale Oil Production Growth Getting Increasingly Difficult: Report

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.95 -1.56 -1.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.88 -1.33 -1.54%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.73 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.666 -0.129 -4.62%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.847 -0.059 -2.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 83.21 -0.68 -0.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.847 -0.059 -2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.88 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.68 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.21 -0.60 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 624 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.28 -0.50 -0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.89 -0.56 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 77 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 66.61 -1.08 -1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.66 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 82.91 -0.68 -0.81%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 80.11 -0.78 -0.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 79.41 -0.68 -0.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 84.61 -1.38 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.74 -0.68 -0.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 89.25 -1.15 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.79 -0.68 -0.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -0.75 -0.94%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.75 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

U.S. Shale Oil Production Growth Getting Increasingly Difficult: Report

Transition Tension: Greenlash Wave Jeopardizes Energy Reform

Transition Tension: Greenlash Wave Jeopardizes Energy Reform

Rising sentiments against energy transition…

Germany At Risk Of Natural Gas Shortages For Years To Come

Germany At Risk Of Natural Gas Shortages For Years To Come

INES has warned that Germany…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Shale Oil Production Growth Getting Increasingly Difficult: Report

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 15, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

The average U.S. shale output per well may have doubled over the past decade, but those crazy growth days are now behind us, according to a new report released on Tuesday by Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), a subsidiary of Enverus.

“The U.S. shale industry has been massively successful, roughly doubling the production out of the average oil well over the last decade, but that trend has slowed in recent years,” said Dane Gregoris, the reports author and managing director at EIR.

The production decline curves—or the rate at which production falls over time—have steepened more than half of a percentage point annually since 2010, the report revealed, and Enverus expects the shape of the curve to continue to steepen over time as well density increases.

One of the key takeaways from the Enverus report is that it expects this curve-steepening to push up the average breakeven prices.

U.S. shale production accounts for most of the non-OPEC oil supply growth, so any drag on the shale production growth rate is a drag on overall U.S. crude oil production growth.

According to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest Drilling Productivity Report, new well oil production per rig in the most prolific U.S. shale basin, the Permian, has sagged considerably for the last few years.

Source: EIA DPR

The EIA is now estimating that Permian oil production will actually dip in September to 5.799 million bpd from August’s 5.812 million bpd, with production expected to fall in other regions, too, including in Anadarko, Appalachia, and the Eagle Ford.

Summed up, the industry’s treadmill is speeding up and this will make production growth more difficult than it was in the past,” Gregoris said in an interpretation of this data.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

U.S. Pipeline Gas Exports To Mexico Hit A Record-High  

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Oil Prices Dip As China’s Economic Growth Disappoints
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com