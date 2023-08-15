Oil Steady Despite Large Crude Draw

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.06 -1.45 -1.76%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.98 -1.23 -1.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.73 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.666 -0.129 -4.62%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.849 -0.058 -1.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 83.21 -0.68 -0.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.849 -0.058 -1.99%

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.88 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.68 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.21 -0.60 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 624 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.28 -0.50 -0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.89 -0.56 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 77 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 66.61 -1.08 -1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.66 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 82.91 -0.68 -0.81%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 80.11 -0.78 -0.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 79.41 -0.68 -0.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 84.61 -1.38 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.74 -0.68 -0.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 89.25 -1.15 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.79 -0.68 -0.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -0.75 -0.94%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.75 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Steady Despite Large Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 15, 2023, 3:45 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United States saw a large draw this week of 6.195 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, after last week’s surprise 4.067 million barrel build.

Analysts were expecting a draw of 2.050 million barrels in U.S. crude-oil inventories. The total number of barrels of crude oil gained so far this year is nearly 18 million barrels, according to API data, although there is a net draw in crude inventories since April of almost 30 million barrels.

On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 600,000 barrels in the week ending August 14, with the SPR inventory still sitting at a near 40-year low of 348.4 million barrels. At that rate of replenishment, the SPR should return to 2021 levels in a little under a decade.

The WTI and Brent benchmarks were both trading down on Tuesday morning in the run-up to the data release on continued fear about China’s economic activity and subsequent oil demand being a disappointment. By 4:15 p.m. EST, WTI was trading down 1.85%, at $80.98 per barrel—down nearly $2 per barrel from this time last week. Brent crude was trading down 1.52% at $84.90—down $1.10 from this time last week.

Gasoline inventories saw a build this week, rising by 700,000 barrels, more than offsetting last week’s 413,000 barrels dip in the week prior. Gasoline inventories are roughly 7% less than the five-year average for this time of year. Distillate inventories fell by another 800,000 barrels, after the 2.093 million barrel draw in the week prior, and are already sitting somewhere around 17% below the five-year average for this time of year.

EIA data suggests that crude oil production in the United States rose by 400,000 bpd to 12.6 million bpd for the week ending August 4. If that weekly estimate turns out to be close to accurate, that would be the single largest weekly production increase in years.

Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell by another million barrels, after falling by 112,000 barrels in the previous week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

