U.S. Shakes Finger At India For Russian Oil Imports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 100.7 +6.41 +6.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 104.7 +6.24 +6.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.735 +0.092 +1.38%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.477 +0.209 +6.39%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.163 +0.160 +5.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.32 -4.13 -4.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.32 -4.13 -4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -0.94 -0.93%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 92.09 -3.97 -4.13%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.163 +0.160 +5.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 97.53 -0.50 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 2 days 99.36 -0.37 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 97.69 -1.90 -1.91%
Graph down Basra Light 134 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 100.5 -2.25 -2.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Chart Girassol 2 days 99.15 -1.98 -1.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -0.94 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 80.52 -4.03 -4.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 80.19 -3.97 -4.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 96.44 -3.97 -3.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 94.69 -3.97 -4.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 92.59 -3.97 -4.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 89.74 -3.97 -4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 89.74 -3.97 -4.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 91.84 -3.97 -4.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 95.39 -3.97 -4.00%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 90.04 -3.97 -4.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.32 -4.13 -4.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.75 -4.00 -4.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 84.50 -4.00 -4.52%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 106.7 +1.56 +1.48%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 88.24 -3.97 -4.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 92.19 -3.97 -4.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 92.19 -3.97 -4.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.75 -4.00 -4.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.50 -4.00 -4.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 103.0 -3.97 -3.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 35 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Ukraine gas
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 6 hours "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 3 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 23 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 hours Following the Big Money
  • 5 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Production Slips Below 10 Million Bpd

Collective SPR Release Eases Energy Crisis Fears

Collective SPR Release Eases Energy Crisis Fears

The collective release of 180…

Asian LNG Demand Takes a Hit As Europe Pushes Up Prices

Asian LNG Demand Takes a Hit As Europe Pushes Up Prices

While Asia is still the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Innovation Policy Blog

Innovation Policy Blog

The Innovation Policy Blog features pragmatic ideas from some of today's most distinguished thought leaders about innovation's crucial role in our economic, social and political…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Shakes Finger At India For Russian Oil Imports

By Innovation Policy Blog - Apr 12, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

The U.S. has warned India that it was not in its interest to continue importing crude oil from Russia, media reported, citing government officials and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

According to a Reuters report that cited unnamed White House officials, during a video call on Monday, the U.S. president had expressed concerns about India's position in the world if it continued relying on Russian energy imports.

The same official noted that India had concerns about the increasingly closer ties between Moscow and its regional rival, Beijing.

Al Jazeera, meanwhile, cited White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki as saying President Biden had told Prime Minister Modi that the U.S. could help India diversify its energy suppliers.

"The president … conveyed that we are here to help them diversify their means of importing oil. The imports from the United States are already significant, much bigger than the imports that they get from Russia," Psaki said, adding, "The president conveyed very clearly that it is not in their interests to increase that."

However, per the Reuters report, the U.S. president had stopped short of actually asking India to stop buying Russian crude. The External Affairs Minister in New Delhi, meanwhile, brushed off any concern about India's Russian oil purchases, saying that "Probably our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon."

Indeed, an Economic Times report cited Press Secretary Psaki as saying that Russian oil accounts for about 1 to 2 percent of total Indian oil imports. U.S. imports, by comparison, constitute a tenth of the total.

An official White House readout of the call between President Biden and Prime Minister Modi did not mention oil imports at all, with the only reference to the war in Ukraine made with regard to global food security.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Warns The EU That Replacing Russian Oil Will Be “Nearly Impossible”

Next Post

Shanghai’s Tesla Factory Could Be Shuttered Until Mid-May

Innovation Policy Blog

Innovation Policy Blog

The Innovation Policy Blog features pragmatic ideas from some of today's most distinguished thought leaders about innovation's crucial role in our economic, social and political…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on April 12 2022 said:
    India, the world’s third largest economy with a GDP of $11.3 trillion based on purchasing power parity (PPP) and a nuclear power to boot will ignore the United States warnings about buying Russian crude oil. Moreover, India doesn’t recognize US and the EU’s sanctions against Russia. It only recognizes UN sanctions.

    Furthermore, India doesn’t need US help on how to diversity its energy suppliers. As the world's third largest importer of oil, India knows all the major oil suppliers in the world.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April
Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com