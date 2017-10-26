Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.62 +0.44 +0.84%
Brent Crude 59.08 +0.85 +1.46%
Mars US 53.53 +0.06 +0.11%
Opec Basket 55.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 54.58 +0.52 +0.96%
Louisiana Light 58.55 -0.35 -0.59%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.64 +0.28 +0.57%
Natural Gas 3.052 -0.03 -0.97%
Marine 55.83 +0.95 +1.73%
Murban 58.53 +0.95 +1.65%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.32 +0.26 +0.48%
Basra Light 53.99 +0.86 +1.62%
Saharan Blend 57.42 +0.36 +0.63%
Girassol 57.85 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 55.59 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 39.49 -0.03 -0.08%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 58.55 -0.35 -0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.75 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 42.50 -0.25 -0.58%
ANS West Coast 58.45 +0.63 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 46.13 -0.29 -0.62%
Eagle Ford 50.08 -0.29 -0.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.63 -0.29 -0.59%
Kansas Common 42.50 -0.25 -0.58%
Buena Vista 58.38 -0.04 -0.07%
All Charts
U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation

By RFE/RL staff - Oct 26, 2017, 1:30 PM CDT Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Russia is hindering U.S. efforts to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons, while China has been helpful.

In an interview with Fox Business Network on October 25, Trump said it would be easier to resolve the North Korea nuclear issue if the United States had a better relationship with Russia.

"China is helping us and maybe Russia's going through the other way and hurting what we're getting," Trump said, speaking about the administration's efforts to persuade countries to exert pressure on North Korea through strict economic sanctions.

A series of weapons tests by North Korea and an exchange of threats between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have ratcheted up tensions this year.

Trump has pressed both Russia and China to help rein in their neighbor's nuclear program.

While Russia has maintained relations with Pyongyang, China is North Korea's biggest trading partner and ally, accounting for more than 90 percent of trade with the isolated country.

U.S.-Russia relations have been strained over Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014, its backing of the Syrian government, and allegations that Moscow meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Trump's remarks on Fox harked back to his pledge during last year's campaign to improve relations with Moscow.

"I think we could have a good relationship" with Russia, Trump said. "I think that North Korean situation would be easier settled."

By RFE/RL

