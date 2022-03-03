U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.6 +0.88 +0.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 110.5 -2.47 -2.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.752 +0.030 +0.64%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.509 +0.006 +0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.291 +0.007 +0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.2 +8.31 +8.00%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 107.3 -4.13 -3.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.291 +0.007 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.7 +11.04 +11.19%
Graph up Murban 2 days 111.6 +10.90 +10.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 105.7 +3.41 +3.33%
Graph down Basra Light 94 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 115.8 +4.43 +3.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 112.9 +4.02 +3.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.2 +8.31 +8.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 96.50 +7.19 +8.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 112.8 +7.19 +6.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 111.0 +7.19 +6.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.9 +7.19 +7.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 106.1 +7.19 +7.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 106.1 +7.19 +7.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 108.2 +7.19 +7.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 111.7 +7.19 +6.88%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 106.4 +7.19 +7.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 97.75 -3.00 -2.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 105.1 +7.18 +7.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 102.1 -2.93 -2.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.8 +7.00 +7.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 2 hours 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 12 mins Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 53 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 19 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 21 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 5 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 1 day "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 4 hours Saudi Arabia Dumps Suncor for Video Games

Breaking News:

Saudis Could Hike Prices For Their Oil To Highest Spreads On Record

Ukraine Crisis Could Send Gasoline Prices To $4

Ukraine Crisis Could Send Gasoline Prices To $4

U.S. gasoline prices are rising…

World Bank: There Will Be Alternatives To Russian Gas In Five Years

World Bank: There Will Be Alternatives To Russian Gas In Five Years

There will be alternatives to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 03, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

Some of the biggest U.S. importers of Russian crude oil have started suspending their purchases of the commodity, including Monroe Energy, which is the third-biggest U.S. buyer of Russian oil.

Bloomberg reports that Monroe Energy had stopped importing Russian oil "for the foreseeable future," while another importer, Par Pacific Holdings, would not enter into new purchase agreements but would receive already contracted volumes.

The biggest U.S. importer of Russian crude, Marathon Petroleum, declined to say whether it will continue buying Russian oil, the Bloomberg report said. Other large importers, including Valero Energy, Motiva Enterprises, Phillips 66, and PBF Energy also declined to comment.

The United States has so far resisted imposing direct sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry, although it did announce it would halt exports of equipment and technology necessary for the operation of oil and gas wells and refineries.

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was "very open" to sanctioning Russia's oil and gas industry, saying, "We're considering it. It's very much on the table, but we need to weigh what all of the impacts will be".

"We're not trying to hurt ourselves, we're trying to hurt President Putin and the Russian economy," Psaki also said, as quoted by MSNBC.

Although Russian oil and gas is currently technically spared from sanctions, the SWIFT ban and the concern that more sanctions would follow have made oil buyers reluctant to deal with Russian cargoes. Some refiners and traders are uncertain how the bank credits would work; others are staying away to avoid reputational damage.

"Going after Russian oil and gas at this point would have an effect on U.S. consumers and actually could be counterproductive in terms of raising the price of oil and gas internationally, which could mean more profits for the Russian oil industry," said the deputy director of the National Economic Council, Bharat Ramamurti, as quoted by Reuters, adding, "So we don't want to go there right now."

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Italy Halts Funding For $21 Billion Arctic LNG 2 Project

Next Post

Coal Prices Reach Highest Since 2008

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China

SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China
Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  

Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com