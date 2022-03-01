Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion PER YEAR To Avoid Supply Crunch" by Tsvetana Paraskova as seen on Zero Hedge
  • 14 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 18 hours U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 18 mins Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 hour So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 32 mins Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show
  • 3 days Putin Wants Farmland in the East, Let Ports and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"

Breaking News:

Chevron: Biden Can Lower High Crude Prices If He Supports U.S. Oil

Russia’s SWIFT Ban Could Send Shockwaves Through Oil And Commodity Markets

Putin's War In Ukraine Could Break The OPEC+ Alliance

Russia Struggles To Sell Its Oil After Ukraine Invasion

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 01, 2022, 3:00 PM CST

Oil traders are staying away from Russian crude after the Western countries banned selected Russian banks from SWIFT, and Russian producers can’t sell their cargoes in tenders because no one is bidding.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian cargoes have become toxic for most of the traders, insurers, and tanker owners, although the sanctions do not target energy exports. Some refiners and traders are uncertain how the bank credits would work; others are staying away to avoid reputational damage. The global oil market is starting to see disruption in Russian supply, which could send oil prices even higher than the current $104 a barrel as of early Tuesday.

Surgutneftegaz, for example, offered on Monday two cargoes of Russia’s flagship Urals grade loading on March 10 and 11, but received no bids, traders told Reuters yesterday. This was the second time Surgutneftegaz had failed to award those cargoes after a first failed tender last week when Russian invaded Ukraine. Last week’s bids were in the region of around $15 a barrel below Dated Brent.

On Tuesday, Surgutneftegaz is offering eight cargos for loading in March, and if that tender fails again, it will be indicative of the struggles Russia has with selling its crude despite the fact that it is not directly targeted by the sanctions. Refiners are steering clear of Russian crude, charter rates have soared, especially in the Black Sea region, insurers decline to ensure tankers, and tanker owners as a whole are not willing to offer their vessels to load Russian crude.

Refiners in Europe have started to replace Russian crude. For example, Neste of Finland said on Tuesday, “Due to the current situation and the uncertainty in the market, Neste has mostly replaced Russian crude oil with other crudes, such as North Sea oil.” Neste is preparing “for various options in procurement, production and logistics.”

Sweden’s refiner Preem told Argus it had “paused all incoming orders of Russian crude oil, pending sanctions.”

Supermajor BP, which said this weekend it would exit its 20-percent stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft, has canceled all of its fuel oil loadings from a Russian Black Sea port over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

