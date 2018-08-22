U.S. Punishes Russian Firms For Violated N. Korea Sanctions

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.99 +0.13 +0.19%
Brent Crude 1 hour 74.78 +2.15 +2.96%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.941 -0.003 -0.10%
Mars US 1 hour 69.36 +1.52 +2.24%
Opec Basket 6 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
Urals 18 hours 68.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Louisiana Light 3 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Mexican Basket 3 days 62.11 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.941 -0.003 -0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.82 +0.32 +0.45%
Murban 2 days 73.09 +0.23 +0.32%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 68.69 +1.82 +2.72%
Basra Light 2 days 72.33 +0.28 +0.39%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 72.53 +2.03 +2.88%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Girassol 18 hours 73.96 +1.73 +2.40%
Opec Basket 6 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 42.27 +1.76 +4.34%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.54 +0.42 +1.16%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.04 +1.12 +1.84%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.99 +0.42 +0.64%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.59 +0.42 +0.76%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.84 +0.42 +0.90%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.84 +0.42 +0.90%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.09 +0.42 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.49 +0.42 +0.68%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.84 +0.42 +0.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 64.25 +1.25 +1.98%
Giddings 18 hours 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
ANS West Coast 2 days 72.11 -0.07 -0.10%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 61.81 +1.43 +2.37%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.76 +1.43 +2.22%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.76 +1.43 +2.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 64.31 +1.43 +2.27%
Kansas Common 3 days 56.75 +0.50 +0.89%
Buena Vista 3 days 72.94 +0.52 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Aramco IPO ... more delays
  • 9 minutes Peak Oil is Now!
  • 14 minutes Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 2 hours WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 5 hours Who owns US national debt?
  • 14 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 2 hours Germany's Car Industry Can't Build Its Own Battery Cells?
  • 1 hour Iraq to ask exemptions on Iran sanctions
  • 8 hours Russians hacking vs U.S., Microsoft President: Russians Targeting All Political Sides
  • 12 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 9 hours Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 8 hours Putin Deplores U.S. Sanctions, But Lauds Trump Meeting
  • 1 day VW Receives Massive Order Of 1,600 All-Electric Trucks
  • 7 hours Forthright message: "When the U.S. 'Crosses the Line,' Europe must act" - Germany's Foreign Minister
  • 12 hours Rattling With Weapons: Iran Must Develop Military To Guard Against Other Powers
  • 11 hours China goes against US natural gas

Breaking News:

Kuwait Looks To Settle Oil Field Disputes With Saudis, Iraq Soon

Keystone XL Delayed…Again

Keystone XL Delayed…Again

The Keystone XL saga has…

Nigeria’s State Owned Oil Company To Go Public

Nigeria’s State Owned Oil Company To Go Public

Nigeria's state owned oil company…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Punishes Russian Firms For Violated N. Korea Sanctions

By Irina Slav - Aug 22, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Russia Korea

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned two Russian shipping companies on allegations of violating sanctions against North Korea by participating in ship-to-ship transfer of oil products to North Korean vessels.

The move follows sanctions on a Russian port service company and several Chinese businesses for taking part in illegal shipments of alcohol, tobacco, and cigarettes to North Korea, which is under UN sanctions as well as U.S. ones, KBS World reports.

At the same time, Washington is stepping up it wider pressure on Russia. The Wall Street Journal reports that on the same day that the Treasury Department sanctioned the two shipping companies, it also blacklisted several companies as well as individuals for allegations they had violated U.S. laws against cooperation with Russia’s intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service.

Since the start of the anti-Russia sanction drive spurred by allegations of interference in the 2016 presidential elections and cyberattacks, more than 200 Russian companies, government agencies, and individuals have been blacklisted.

While legislators have been very active in sponsoring more anti-Russia sanction bills, the White House has been warier in its approach, with President Trump drawing personal criticism for his softer stance on all Russia-related issues. Yet, the WSJ notes, officials from the Trump administration note that the sanctions need to be balanced against what the daily calls a need for cooperation with Russia on geopolitical issues such as the war in Syria and North Korea.

It’s difficult to see how this balance could be achieved as the list of anti-Russia sanction bill grows. There have been at least four recently: the Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act, or DASKA, sponsored by Senator Lindsay Graham and five other Senators, the Secure America from Russian Interference Act, introduced by a group of Democrats in the Senate, and the DETER Act, sponsored by Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Chris Van Hollen. There is also a bill sponsored by Republican John Barrasso of Wyoming that targets specifically the Nord Stream-2 natural gas project.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Next Post

No Transfer-of-Rights Oil Tender Scheduled In Brazil This Year

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on August 22 2018 said:
    US sanctions against Russia are becoming a big joke. Under the guise of punishing Russia for its annexation of the Crimea and so-called meddling in US presidential elections, the real target of the new sanctions like the previous ones is Russia’s oil and gas industry with the sole purpose of undermining Russia’s emergence as an energy superpower.

    Moreover, by stepping up its wider pressure on Russia, the Trump administration is trying to muddy the waters so as to distract attention from the mess in which it finds itself sinking deeper as a result of the investigations about Russian meddling in the US elections. I would not even be surprised if the Trump administration attacks Syria soon under one pretext or another to distract attention from itself. In so doing, it will be trying to rebuff claims that it is soft on Russia when it is attacking a Russia ally and provoking Russia into a bigger confrontation with the United States.

    As for the Crimea, no US sanctions will loosen Russian grip on it. The Crimea is and has always been historically an integral part of Russia. Putin is prepared to go to war, even a nuclear war, with the United States rather than relinquish the Crimea.

    Trump is a real threat to the world. He is antagonizing everybody with more sanctions on Russia, punitive tariffs on China, intrusive sanctions to be introduced on Iran, even a proposed legislation to sue OPEC for its trade practices under US antitrust laws and now sanctions on a NATO ally, Turkey with no benefit whatsoever for the United States economically or geopolitically. In fact, he is bolstering the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership, bringing Turkey and Iran closer to the Russia-China axis and even bringing the European Union (EU) closer to China and Russia. President Trump may take a step too far with Russia or China with the possibility of military conflict.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Most Commented

Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com