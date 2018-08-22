No Transfer-of-Rights Oil Tender Scheduled In Brazil This Year

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.99 +0.13 +0.19%
Brent Crude 1 hour 74.78 +2.15 +2.96%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.941 -0.003 -0.10%
Mars US 1 hour 69.36 +1.52 +2.24%
Opec Basket 6 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
Urals 18 hours 68.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Louisiana Light 3 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Mexican Basket 3 days 62.11 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.941 -0.003 -0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.82 +0.32 +0.45%
Murban 2 days 73.09 +0.23 +0.32%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 68.69 +1.82 +2.72%
Basra Light 2 days 72.33 +0.28 +0.39%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 72.53 +2.03 +2.88%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Girassol 18 hours 73.96 +1.73 +2.40%
Opec Basket 6 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 42.27 +1.76 +4.34%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.54 +0.42 +1.16%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.04 +1.12 +1.84%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.99 +0.42 +0.64%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.59 +0.42 +0.76%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.84 +0.42 +0.90%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.84 +0.42 +0.90%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.09 +0.42 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.49 +0.42 +0.68%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.84 +0.42 +0.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 64.25 +1.25 +1.98%
Giddings 18 hours 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
ANS West Coast 2 days 72.11 -0.07 -0.10%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 61.81 +1.43 +2.37%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.76 +1.43 +2.22%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.76 +1.43 +2.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 64.31 +1.43 +2.27%
Kansas Common 3 days 56.75 +0.50 +0.89%
Buena Vista 3 days 72.94 +0.52 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Aramco IPO ... more delays
  • 9 minutes Peak Oil is Now!
  • 14 minutes Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 2 hours WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 5 hours Who owns US national debt?
  • 14 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 2 hours Germany's Car Industry Can't Build Its Own Battery Cells?
  • 1 hour Iraq to ask exemptions on Iran sanctions
  • 8 hours Russians hacking vs U.S., Microsoft President: Russians Targeting All Political Sides
  • 12 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 9 hours Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 8 hours Putin Deplores U.S. Sanctions, But Lauds Trump Meeting
  • 1 day VW Receives Massive Order Of 1,600 All-Electric Trucks
  • 7 hours Forthright message: "When the U.S. 'Crosses the Line,' Europe must act" - Germany's Foreign Minister
  • 12 hours Rattling With Weapons: Iran Must Develop Military To Guard Against Other Powers
  • 11 hours China goes against US natural gas

Breaking News:

Kuwait Looks To Settle Oil Field Disputes With Saudis, Iraq Soon

A Saudi-Iran Oil War Could Break Up OPEC

A Saudi-Iran Oil War Could Break Up OPEC

A brewing price war between…

Trade War May Push China To Russian Energy

Trade War May Push China To Russian Energy

As trade war tensions heat…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

No Transfer-of-Rights Oil Tender Scheduled In Brazil This Year

By Irina Slav - Aug 22, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT PBR

There are no plans to tender transferred rights to develop oil-producing fields by the end of this year, Brazil’s deputy energy minister Marcio Felix said, as quoted by Reuters. The rights to develop these fields belong to state energy giant Petrobras, but the government, pressed for cash, has considered tendering them to other companies.

However, before this could happen, the government and Petrobras first have to agree on the value of the assets in the Santos Basin to which the company holds development rights. In 2010, when the then-government awarded these rights to Petrobras, they held estimated reserves of 5 billion barrels of crude, but this crude was less costly in 2010 than it is now.

Beside an agreement on the value of the rights, there is also a legislative obstacle to the transfer-of-rights tender. The lower house of Brazil’s parliament has already approved the bill that would allow Petrobras to cede up to 70 percent of the development rights, but now the Senate has to vote on it. This needs to happen by September 15 for a tender to be scheduled for this year.

“It would be hard, Felix said as quoted by Reuters, “but we haven’t thrown in the towel yet.”

The Santos Basin, in Brazil’s pre-salt zone, is one of the hot spots in the oil industry right now. It contains billions of barrels of crude and supermajors have been expanding their presence in Brazil in precisely this zone. This suggests there will be more than sufficient interest from foreign field operators in the transfer of rights, which should motivate Senate to move quickly and approve the necessary legislation.

On the other hand, the debate of the value of the assets between Petrobras and the government could delay things. It has been going on for four years now, after the area was evaluated and found to be commercially viable. Both Petrobras and the government demand billions of dollars from each other because of the changes in oil prices since 2014.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Punishes Russian Firms For Violated N. Korea Sanctions

Next Post

Tesla Sales In The Netherlands Soar As EV Incentive Set To End

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Most Commented

Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com