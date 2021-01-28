U.S. Pauses Rule That Says Banks Can’t Reject Loans To Oil & Gas

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.22 -0.12 -0.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 55.53 -0.28 -0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.688 +0.024 +0.90%
Graph down Mars US 19 mins 52.74 -0.81 -1.51%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
Graph up Urals 37 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.66 +0.08 +0.16%
Chart Natural Gas 12 mins 2.688 +0.024 +0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 54.76 -0.85 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 54.90 -1.11 -1.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 51.46 -0.69 -1.32%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 56.48 -0.59 -1.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 55.07 -0.42 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 55.83 -0.52 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 39.73 -0.72 -1.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 mins 39.30 +0.24 +0.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 51.85 +0.24 +0.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 53.25 +0.24 +0.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 mins 47.85 +0.24 +0.50%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 48.35 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 49.95 +0.24 +0.48%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 42.50 -0.50 -1.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 55.76 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 46.29 -0.51 -1.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.94 +0.24 +0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 5 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 5 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 6 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 1 day 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 10 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Jim Rickards: Brace for a Great Escape from the Dollar and a Flood of Money into Gold and Bitcoin
  • 1 day Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 19 hours Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government
  • 1 day Aramco in Talks on $2 Bln Loan from Japan
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

U.S. Pauses Rule That Says Banks Can’t Reject Loans To Oil & Gas

Shell Buys UK’s Top EV Charging Network

Shell Buys UK’s Top EV Charging Network

Shell is buying ubitricity, the…

An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities

An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities

Hidden within the sprawling metropolis…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Pauses Rule That Says Banks Can’t Reject Loans To Oil & Gas

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 28, 2021, 3:30 PM CST

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is pausing the publication of a rule that would make large American banks unable to deny lending money to oil and gas companies until the Biden Administration’s pick for head of the watchdog reviews the final rule and the public comments received.  

OCC said on Thursday it had paused publication of its rule that aims to ensure large banks provide all customers fair access to their services. 

Days before the end of the Trump Administration, OCC finalized the rule under which America’s largest banks with more than $100 billion in assets cannot deny lending money to oil and gas companies.

OCC released earlier this month its finalized rule to ensure the so-called fair access to banking services, under which “banks should conduct risk assessment of individual customers, rather than make broad-based decisions affecting whole categories or classes of customers, when provisioning access to services, capital, and credit.”

But banks have grown increasingly aware of the reputational consequences of providing lending to oil and gas projects in sensitive areas such as the Arctic, for example. In the United States, Goldman Sachs said in December 2019 that it would decline to finance new Arctic oil exploration and production and new thermal coal mine development or strip mining. Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, and Deutsche Bank have also said they would stop financing new oil and gas projects in the Arctic.  

The largest U.S. banks have criticized the rule, saying that it “would also appear to prohibit banks from using subjective judgment and qualitative considerations, including reputational risk, in deciding whether to provide a financial service, which is entirely inconsistent with how the OCC has historically expected banks to make risk management decisions.”

Now OCC said in a brief statement today:

“Pausing publication of the rule in the Federal Register will allow the next confirmed Comptroller of the Currency to review the final rule and the public comments the OCC received, as part of an orderly transition.”  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

GM Will Go All Electric By 2035

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq
U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas

U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas


Most Commented

Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

 Alt text

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years

 Alt text

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com