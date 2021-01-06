U.S. Banks Don't Want To Be Forced To Lend Money To Oil & Gas

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.79 +0.16 +0.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 54.44 +0.14 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 -0.009 -0.33%
Graph up Mars US 58 mins 52.03 +1.00 +1.96%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 51.36 +1.12 +2.23%
Graph up Urals 15 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 51.88 +2.21 +4.45%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 51.88 +2.21 +4.45%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 54.11 +1.82 +3.48%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 48.81 +1.69 +3.59%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 -0.009 -0.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 53.58 +2.99 +5.91%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 53.66 +3.00 +5.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 51.83 +1.66 +3.31%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 55.16 +0.67 +1.23%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 53.82 +1.70 +3.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 54.11 +1.82 +3.48%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 54.11 +1.82 +3.48%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 55.38 +1.57 +2.92%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 51.36 +1.12 +2.23%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 45 days 34.34 +1.97 +6.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 34.63 +2.06 +6.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 48.93 +2.31 +4.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 50.33 +2.31 +4.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 44.03 +2.16 +5.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 42.18 +1.81 +4.48%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 42.18 +1.81 +4.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 43.73 +2.01 +4.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 45.53 +1.56 +3.55%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 42.53 +2.16 +5.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 51.88 +2.21 +4.45%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 47.25 +1.00 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 41.00 +1.00 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 52.04 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 44.58 +0.70 +1.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 48.53 +0.70 +1.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 48.53 +0.70 +1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 47.25 +1.00 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 40.25 +2.50 +6.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 55.82 +2.81 +5.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 23 mins a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 30 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 1 hour Look at Stocks and Energy Prices Rise
  • 15 hours Trump will endorse and support Georgia Republican Primary opposition to Ga Governor Kemp and Ga Secretary of State Raffensperger in 2022
  • 3 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Trade Agreement with China
  • 10 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 10 hours America’s fantasy that China will soon collapse like the Soviet Union did is based on arrogance and ideology, not facts and reason
  • 3 hours Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany
  • 1 day Can Hydrogen Energy Save Coal Country?
  • 2 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 11 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

Q4 2020 Saw Jump In Oil & Gas Dealmaking

Will Asia Actually Fuel A Comeback In Coal?

Will Asia Actually Fuel A Comeback In Coal?

The decline of coal has…

How Gold, Silver And Platinum Are Used In The Battle Against COVID-19

How Gold, Silver And Platinum Are Used In The Battle Against COVID-19

Precious metal prices soared during…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Banks Don't Want To Be Forced To Lend Money To Oil & Gas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 06, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

U.S. banks want to continue choosing whether to lend money to the oil and gas industry according to risk and reputation management practices, asking a regulator not to proceed with a new rule that could force them to deal with such companies.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has recently proposed a new rule to ensure the so-called fair access to financial services, aiming to finalize a rule soon.

The proposal has drawn numerous comments during the 45-day comment period that ended on Monday, including that of the Bank Policy Institute (BPI)—a nonpartisan public policy, research, and advocacy group, representing the nation’s leading banks. BPI called on the OCC this week to withdraw its “fair access” proposal, which, the banks say, “would micromanage banks’ business decisions in an unprecedented way.”

According to the banks, the new rule “would also appear to prohibit banks from using subjective judgment and qualitative considerations, including reputational risk, in deciding whether to provide a financial service, which is entirely inconsistent with how the OCC has historically expected banks to make risk management decisions.”

Banks have grown increasingly aware of the reputational consequences of providing lending to oil and gas projects in sensitive areas such as the Arctic, for example.

In the United States, Goldman Sachs said in December 2019 that it would decline to finance new Arctic oil exploration and production and new thermal coal mine development or strip mining. Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, and Deutsche Bank have also said they would stop financing new oil and gas projects in the Arctic.  

In their comments on the proposed rule, the Wall Street banks said that the proposal’s “approach to promoting fair access is impractical, unworkable and inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.”

“We are considering all of the stakeholders comments as we prepare a final rule,” Bryan Hubbard, a spokesman for the OCC, told Bloomberg.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon Discloses Value-Chain Emissions

Next Post

Q4 2020 Saw Jump In Oil & Gas Dealmaking

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

 Alt text

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com