U.S. Overtakes Saudi Arabia As India’s No.2 Crude Oil Supplier

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.30 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 68.88 -0.34 -0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.495 +0.011 +0.44%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 65.84 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 68.14 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.104 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 64.27 -0.21 -0.33%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.495 +0.011 +0.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 68.05 +0.19 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 68.86 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 65.51 -0.72 -1.09%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 68.82 -0.54 -0.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 67.24 -1.23 -1.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 67.93 -1.08 -1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 68.14 +0.75 +1.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 54.52 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 54.41 -0.51 -0.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 64.61 -0.41 -0.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 66.01 -0.41 -0.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 62.96 -0.91 -1.42%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 61.56 -0.41 -0.66%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 61.56 -0.41 -0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 62.36 -0.86 -1.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 67.71 -0.91 -1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 61.86 -0.56 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 68.97 +1.46 +2.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 59.34 -0.22 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.29 -0.22 -0.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.29 -0.22 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.00 -0.41 -0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 mins Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 3 days Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 3 days Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 3 days Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 7 hours Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 1 day IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 5 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 3 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 5 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 2 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 3 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 days ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime

Breaking News:

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

Will California Greenlight New Oil Production?

Will California Greenlight New Oil Production?

Tens of thousands of oil…

Why U.S. Shale Production Remains Stubbornly High

Why U.S. Shale Production Remains Stubbornly High

U.S. shale production has fallen…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Overtakes Saudi Arabia As India’s No.2 Crude Oil Supplier

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 15, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

India boosted significantly crude oil imports from the United States in February, while it slashed purchases from the world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, to the point of America overtaking the Saudis as India’s second-largest oil supplier, trade data obtained by Reuters showed on Monday.

The world’s third-largest oil importer, India, has been trying to diversify its crude oil imports and not rely too much on Middle Eastern oil in recent months. This has been exacerbated by OPEC+ policies to tighten the market and lift oil prices, which hurt India’s oil consumption and economy.  

This year, the OPEC+ cuts and the extra Saudi cuts have decreased the availability of Saudi crude on the market. On the other hand, the widening discount of WTI Crude to Brent Crude at the end of last year and at the start of this year favored increased purchases of U.S. crude oil from India, Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq told Reuters.

According to data Reuters has obtained from trade sources, India’s crude oil imports from the U.S. surged by 48 percent month over month to a record 545,300 barrels per day (bpd) in February. The U.S. thus became the second-largest oil supplier to India, behind Iraq.

Saudi Arabia, which has been either the top or the second-largest supplier to India for the past decade and a half, slipped to number four in February, with Indian imports of Saudi oil crashing by 42 percent on the month to a decade-low of 445,200 bpd, according to the data obtained by Reuters.

India could keep reduced imports from Saudi Arabia this month and next, after criticizing the OPEC+ “artificial cuts to keep the price going up.”  

India relies on imports for more than 80 percent of its consumption and imports 60 percent of its crude from the Middle East. India is now reportedly asking its state-owned refiners to aggressively look to diversify imports away from the Middle East as the world’s third-largest oil importer isn’t happy with the OPEC+ policies to tighten the oil market and lift oil prices.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. LNG Exports To Asia Surged By 67% In 2020

Next Post

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com