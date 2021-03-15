U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins SellBuy 65.30 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 68.88 -0.34 -0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.494 +0.010 +0.40%
Graph down Mars US 12 mins 65.84 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 68.14 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph down Gasoline 21 mins 2.104 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 64.27 -0.21 -0.33%
Chart Natural Gas 12 mins 2.494 +0.010 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 68.05 +0.19 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 68.86 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 65.51 -0.72 -1.09%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 68.82 -0.54 -0.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 67.24 -1.23 -1.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 67.93 -1.08 -1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 68.14 +0.75 +1.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 54.52 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 54.41 -0.51 -0.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 64.61 -0.41 -0.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 66.01 -0.41 -0.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 62.96 -0.91 -1.42%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 61.56 -0.41 -0.66%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 61.56 -0.41 -0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 62.36 -0.86 -1.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 67.71 -0.91 -1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 61.86 -0.56 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 68.97 +1.46 +2.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 59.34 -0.22 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.29 -0.22 -0.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.29 -0.22 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.00 -0.41 -0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 mins Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 3 days Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 3 days Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 3 days Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 7 hours Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 1 day IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 5 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 3 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 5 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 2 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 3 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 days ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime

Breaking News:

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

How Middle East Producers Are Pricing Their Oil

How Middle East Producers Are Pricing Their Oil

Middle Eastern oil producers are…

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

Bullish sentiment has overtaken oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 15, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

The United States could be on the cusp of a surge in gasoline prices with the price in some U.S. states rising to as much as $4 per gallon, according to AAA.

As crude oil prices have shot up in recent weeks, Americans are already paying 14% more for a gallon of gasoline than they were in February, according to AAA data.

And signs are not indicating that those prices will come down anytime soon.

 “With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead,” Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson, said in an article on AAA’s website.

Gasoline inventories for week ending March 5 fell as the demand for the fuel continued to rise to levels not seen since November.

The price of WTI crude has risen sharply throughout 2021, from $48-something per barrel at the start of the year to more than $65 per barrel today as the supply situation begins to tighten as crude demand perks up and OPEC+ continues to restrain output.

The increase in gasoline prices over the last few weeks in particular, however, has been exacerbated by oil refinery outages in the United States after the devastating effects of freezing temperatures that hit Texas several weeks ago, causing widespread refinery outages that have not yet fully returned to normal. As more refinery units come back online, higher gasoline prices may be somewhat mitigated.

And prices could reach $4 in some areas by the summer months—the typical height of driving season.

The areas that saw the highest increase in prices at the pump over the last week are Utah, Idaho, Missouri, Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, South Caroline, Alabama, Mississippi, and Wyoming—all who saw double-digit increases anywhere from 10 cents per gallon to 25 cents per gallon. Mississippi, however, is still the nation’s least expensive gasoline market, according to AAA.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Overtakes Saudi Arabia As India’s No.2 Crude Oil Supplier

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com