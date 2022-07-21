U.S. Military Warns Against Sending Pelosi To Taiwan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 96.29 -3.59 -3.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 103.9 -3.02 -2.82%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 106.0 -2.20 -2.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.892 -0.115 -1.44%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.148 -0.128 -3.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.9 -0.34 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 98.86 -2.36 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.148 -0.128 -3.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 22 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 234 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 22 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.9 -0.34 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 77.42 +0.98 +1.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 85.78 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 102.0 -0.86 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 100.3 -0.86 -0.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 98.18 -0.86 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 95.33 -0.86 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 95.33 -0.86 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 97.43 -0.86 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 101.0 -0.86 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 95.63 -0.86 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 98.75 -2.00 -1.99%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 92.50 -2.00 -2.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 110.8 +1.74 +1.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 96.91 -1.26 -1.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 100.9 -1.26 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.9 -1.26 -1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 98.75 -2.00 -1.99%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 111.1 +1.62 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 2 hours Wind droughts
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Spain, Portugal, Greece Reject EU 15% Gas Usage Cut

Tanker Companies Race To Ship Russian Oil Ahead Of New Sanctions

Tanker Companies Race To Ship Russian Oil Ahead Of New Sanctions

Tanker companies, especially Greek operators,…

How China Could Trigger The Next Sharp Selloff In Crude

How China Could Trigger The Next Sharp Selloff In Crude

While the tight supply narrative…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Military Warns Against Sending Pelosi To Taiwan

By ZeroHedge - Jul 21, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

President Biden issued some surprise comments weighing in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming Taiwan trip, telling reporters Wednesday that the US military think's it's "not a good idea" for her to visit the island.

When asked specifically about the potential trip which days ago began to widely be reported, earning condemnation and a warning of "forceful measures" from China, Biden said, "The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now, but I don’t know what the status of it is.”

While her staff hasn't come out and officially confirmed it, multiple sources have told media outlets that a trip to Taipei is planned for August, after prior plans were canceled last minute in April due to an announced Covid diagnosis.

Some Chinese state pundits are saying this alone could be the spark that ignites war, given she would be the highest American official and the first Speaker of the US House of Representatives - which is third in line to the US Presidency - to visit the country in 25 years after Republican speaker Newt Gingrich visited in 1997. 

As a prime example, pundit and former chief editor for state-run Global Times Hu Xijin provided a "suggestion" to the Chinese government and military: "If Pelosi visits Taiwan, PLA military aircraft will accompany Pelosi’s plane to enter the island, making a historic crossing of the island by military aircraft from the mainland for the 1st time. Its significance would overwhelm Pelosi’s visit," he said upon seeing reports of her trip.

Related: Halliburton Q2 Income Surges As Global Drilling Activity Rises

China often responds to US officials' visits by staging military drills aimed at Taiwan. For example, when Trump sent then-Health Secretary Alex Azar to Taiwan in August 2020, or when Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida traveled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen. In the latter case, China sent a group of PLA warplanes to breach the median line that separates the Taiwan Strait.

As for Biden's latest comments which appeared to cast a potential Pelosi trip in a negative light, this could be coordinated to simply shield the White House from being seen by Beijing as directly behind it. This might allow the administration to claim it being done independent of official administration backing, however, this wouldn't convince Chinese officials.

Perhaps this is the White House's attempt at a "good cop, bad cop" approach, given Biden also said upon returning from Massachusetts Wednesday that he plans to hold a call with President Xi Jinping next month. "I think I'll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days," Biden told reporters.

A Pelosi visit to Taiwan at this moment would likely mean such a call wouldn't happen, as it would without doubt further rapidly deteriorate US-China relations - also coming at a sensitive time for the American economy - as Reuters reviews, "The long-discussed call between the two leaders, their first in four months, would come at a crucial moment given tensions over the status of Taiwan, and as the Biden administration weighs cutting import duties on goods from China to help reduce inflation pressures on American consumers."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Hopes For Price Cap On Russian Oil By Year-End

Next Post

ConocoPhillips Considers Exiting U.S. Gulf Of Mexico

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com