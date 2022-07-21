U.S. Hopes For Price Cap On Russian Oil By Year-End

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 96.52 -3.36 -3.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 104.1 -2.79 -2.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 105.3 -2.88 -2.66%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.088 +0.081 +1.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.131 -0.144 -4.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 109.9 -0.34 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 98.86 -2.36 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.131 -0.144 -4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 21 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 233 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 21 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 109.9 -0.34 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 77.42 +0.98 +1.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 85.78 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 102.0 -0.86 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 100.3 -0.86 -0.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 98.18 -0.86 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 95.33 -0.86 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 95.33 -0.86 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 97.43 -0.86 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 101.0 -0.86 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 95.63 -0.86 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 98.75 -2.00 -1.99%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 92.50 -2.00 -2.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 110.8 +1.74 +1.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 96.91 -1.26 -1.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 100.9 -1.26 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 100.9 -1.26 -1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 98.75 -2.00 -1.99%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.1 +1.62 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

U.S. Hopes For Price Cap On Russian Oil By Year-End

How Many Countries Are Actually Capable Of Space Travel?

How Many Countries Are Actually Capable Of Space Travel?

There are only 11 active…

Tanker Companies Race To Ship Russian Oil Ahead Of New Sanctions

Tanker Companies Race To Ship Russian Oil Ahead Of New Sanctions

Tanker companies, especially Greek operators,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Hopes For Price Cap On Russian Oil By Year-End

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 21, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT

The United States hopes that there will be an agreement on capping the price of Russian oil by December, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said at a security forum on Wednesday.

"Our goal is to make sure that as that insurance ban is going into place, we're in a position where there's a price cap that can be joined onto that that is a global one that helps to drive down global energy prices and also allows Russian energy to flow into the market place," Adeyemo told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, as carried by Reuters.

For weeks, the U.S. and partners have been discussing ideas to cut Putin's revenues, including banning all services enabling Russian oil shipments unless buyers pay for Russia's oil at or below a certain price.

"A price cap on Russian oil is one of our most powerful tools to address the pain that Americans and families across the world are feeling at the gas pump and the grocery store right now," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this month at the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Bali, Indonesia. 

"A limit on the price of Russian oil would deny Putin revenue his war machine needs and would build on the historic sanctions we've already implemented to make it more difficult for him to wage his war or grow his economy," Secretary Yellen added.  

"It will also aid in maintaining the global supply of oil, helping put downward pressure on prices for consumers in America and globally at a time when energy prices are spiking," she noted.  

Yellen visited last week several Asian countries where she discussed a price cap on Russian oil, among other things.

After talks in Seoul, South Korea signaled earlier this week its support for the plans for a price cap on Russia's oil.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell Seeks $1.5 Billion From Gulf Of Mexico Asset Sales

Next Post

Shell Seeks $1.5 Billion From Gulf Of Mexico Asset Sales

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com