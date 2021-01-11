US Marks Houthi Rebels As Terrorists After Attacks On Oil Assets In Middle East

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.38 +0.13 +0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 55.76 +0.10 +0.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.823 +0.076 +2.77%
Graph down Mars US 6 hours 53.55 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 54.39 +0.55 +1.02%
Graph up Urals 20 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 54.44 +1.51 +2.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 54.44 +1.51 +2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 51.52 +1.29 +2.57%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.823 +0.076 +2.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 hours 55.35 +0.90 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 24 hours 55.48 +0.84 +1.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 24 hours 51.65 -1.24 -2.34%
Graph up Basra Light 24 hours 57.39 +0.30 +0.53%
Graph down Saharan Blend 24 hours 54.70 -0.08 -0.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 24 hours 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 24 hours 56.30 +0.15 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 54.39 +0.55 +1.02%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 37.82 +0.75 +2.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 37.49 +1.61 +4.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 51.24 +1.41 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 52.64 +1.41 +2.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 46.74 +1.61 +3.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 44.64 +1.56 +3.62%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 44.64 +1.56 +3.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 46.54 +1.91 +4.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 47.84 +1.41 +3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 44.84 +1.41 +3.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 54.44 +1.51 +2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 24 hours 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 54.66 +0.31 +0.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 24 hours 46.20 +1.42 +3.17%
Graph up Eagle Ford 24 hours 50.15 +1.42 +2.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 50.15 +1.42 +2.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 58.13 +1.41 +2.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 5 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 2 hours Tonight Twitter took down Trump's personal account permanently. Trump responded on the POTUS account.
  • 30 mins a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 3 hours Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 13 hours Trump Supporters Just Handed a Huge Propaganda Victory to China
  • 6 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 4 hours Fast Car Charge Costs More Than Gas (?)
  • 3 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 20 hours 530,000 potential off river pump storage sites identified across the globe
  • 11 hours Should People Be Prosecuted for Trespassing on Federal Property?
  • 1 day Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 9 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 16 mins Look at Stocks and Energy Prices Rise

Breaking News:

Tesla's $25,000 Car May Hit The Market Sooner Than Planned

Goldman: Saudi Oil Strategists Fear Weak Demand In 2021

Goldman: Saudi Oil Strategists Fear Weak Demand In 2021

Saudi Arabia’s unexpected major oil…

WTI Tops $50 As Oil Rally Continues

WTI Tops $50 As Oil Rally Continues

Oil prices jumped on Tuesday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

US Marks Houthi Rebels As Terrorists After Attacks On Oil Assets In Middle East

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 11, 2021, 2:30 PM CST

The United States is designating the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen as a foreign terrorist organization, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday, after the Houthis are believed to be behind several recent attacks on oil tankers and oil facilities in the Middle East.

The U.S. Department of State will notify Congress it will designate Ansarallah—also referred to as the Houthis—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) on January 19, Secretary Pompeo said. This would be the last day in office of the Trump Administration, which has been increasing pressure on Iran during its term.

“These designations will provide additional tools to confront terrorist activity and terrorism by Ansarallah, a deadly Iran-backed militia group in the Gulf region. The designations are intended to hold Ansarallah accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure, and commercial shipping,” Secretary Pompeo said in a statement.

“Terrorist designations of Ansarallah in Yemen confront its terrorist activity and seeks to deter further malign activity by the Iranian regime in the region,” he said on Twitter.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia and Iran have been essentially fighting a proxy war in Yemen, where the Saudis lead a military Arab coalition to “restore legitimacy” in the country, while the Houthi movement, which holds the capital Sanaa, is backed by Iran.

The Houthi rebels have often claimed they had hit oil infrastructure assets in Saudi Arabia, and have taken responsibility for several high-profile attacks in the region.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the September 2019 attacks on Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities that cut off 5 percent of daily global supply for weeks. But Saudi Arabia and the United States have said that it was Iran—and not the Houthis—who was responsible for the attack.

More recently, the Houthis said in November they had fired a missile against a target in the Saudi city of Jeddah and had hit it. Back then, Saudi Arabia confirmed, via its Saudi Press Agency, that there was an explosion at the petroleum products distribution terminal in Jeddah. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran: Foreign Oil Firms Must Accept New Terms To Work In Country

Next Post

Scientists 'Microwave' Coal Into Graphite

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq
Coal Consumption Set to Jump In 2021

Coal Consumption Set to Jump In 2021


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

 Alt text

Why No One Can Solve Texas’ Flaring Crisis

 Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com