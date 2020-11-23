Houthis Rebels Attack Saudi Oil Facility

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.99 +0.57 +1.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.92 +0.96 +2.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.716 +0.066 +2.49%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 42.82 +0.47 +1.11%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 43.38 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph up Urals 5 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 40.01 +0.58 +1.47%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.716 +0.066 +2.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 44.16 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Murban 3 days 44.72 +0.16 +0.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 42.13 +0.53 +1.27%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 47.24 +0.58 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 43.89 +0.55 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 3 days 46.10 +0.78 +1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 43.38 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 30.08 +0.61 +2.07%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 31.52 +0.52 +1.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 41.42 +0.52 +1.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 42.82 +0.52 +1.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 37.42 +0.42 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 37.42 +0.52 +1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 38.02 +0.52 +1.39%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 32.75 +0.25 +0.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 43.80 -0.10 -0.23%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 35.86 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 32.50 +0.50 +1.56%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.79 +0.44 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 21 hours can Trump pardon himself?
  • 8 hours British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 11 hours CREO Syndicate – Ultrawealthy & Oil-igarchs Multi-Trillion Investments on Climate & Green
  • 11 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 15 mins Censorship in USA
  • 2 days Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 3 days One drawback of an EV . . . .

Breaking News:

Libya's Oil Company Clashes With Central Bank Over Earnings

Hurricanes Led To Steepest Fall In Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Since 2008

Hurricanes Led To Steepest Fall In Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Since 2008

Crude oil production in the…

Latin America’s Next Oil Hotspot

Latin America’s Next Oil Hotspot

Suriname is making major moves…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Houthis Rebels Attack Saudi Oil Facility

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 23, 2020, 9:30 AM CST

The Houthi rebels in Yemen said today they had fired a missile against a target in the Saudi city of Jeddah and had hit it, Reuters reports, citing their statement.

The target was a distribution center property of Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Aramco. The group also warned that “operations will continue,” advising foreign companies and residents of Saudi Arabia to be cautious.

The report comes a week after Saudi Arabia said it had thwarted a Houthi attack on an oil products terminal near the border between the Kingdom and Yemen.

Saudi forces intercepted and destroyed on November 11 two unmanned boats carrying explosives to a floating offloading platform that belongs to an oil products terminal at the port city of Jizan in southwestern Saudi Arabia just north of the border with Yemen, the official Saudi Press Agency reported last Friday, quoting an official source at the Saudi Ministry of Energy.

The operation resulted in a limited fire on the platform’s floating hoses, which was soon extinguished and caused no injuries or fatalities, the Saudi agency said.

Related: Norway Opens New Arctic Oil Blocks For Exploration

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the cowardly attack, adding that such criminal acts directed against vital facilities do not target the Kingdom alone, but they also target the security of oil exports, the stability of energy supplies to the world, the freedom of international trade, and the entire global economy,” the energy ministry source told the Saudi Press Agency.

Aramco infrastructure is a top target for the Houthi rebels, although not all reports of a successful attack turn out to be true. At the same time, the Saudi side also often claims to have foiled yet another attempt by the rebels to hit a target as the proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Yemen continues.

By far the most notorious attack was the one from September 2019, when the Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for the missiles and drone strikes on a Saudi oil field and a processing plant that temporarily removed as many as 5.7 million bpd from the Kingdom’s oil production capacity and caused a spike in prices.

By Charles Kennedy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Renewed Lockdowns Threaten More Refinery Closures In Europe  

Next Post

Major Metals Producer Pivots To Renewables

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com