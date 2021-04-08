U.S. LNG Exports Fall From Record Highs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.78 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.29 +0.13 +0.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.517 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.808 +0.000 +0.02%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.959 +0.007 +0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.68 -0.65 -1.06%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 59.92 +0.44 +0.74%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.959 +0.007 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 60.98 -0.24 -0.39%
Graph down Murban 2 days 61.36 -0.68 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 57.58 -1.37 -2.32%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 63.22 +0.69 +1.10%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 60.42 -1.20 -1.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Chart Girassol 2 days 60.85 -1.58 -2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.68 -0.65 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.14 +0.08 +0.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 49.42 +0.44 +0.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 58.77 +0.44 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 60.17 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 56.67 +0.44 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 55.77 +0.44 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 55.77 +0.44 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 56.27 +0.44 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 59.77 +0.44 +0.74%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 55.32 +0.44 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 56.25 -0.25 -0.44%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 62.68 +0.48 +0.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 53.55 +24.55 +84.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 57.50 +24.50 +74.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 57.50 +24.50 +74.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 56.25 -0.25 -0.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.00 +0.50 +1.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.11 +0.44 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 5 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 37 mins Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 34 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 1 day The coming Cyber Attack
  • 12 hours Create a new law "Postericide" to prosecute and imprison Climate Change "Deniers"
  • 7 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 1 day America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 4 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 5 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates

Breaking News:

U.S. LNG Exports Fall From Record Highs

U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

U.S. oil production is likely…

What Really Happened At The OPEC Meeting?

What Really Happened At The OPEC Meeting?

Oil markets were once again…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. LNG Exports Fall From Record Highs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 08, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

Maintenance at a Cheniere Energy facility was set to drag natural gas deliveries to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities on Thursday to the lowest level since the end of February, Reuters reported, citing data from Refinitiv and analysts.

Cheniere’s Corpus Christi LNG export facility was set to see reduced volumes of feed gas because of maintenance on a pipeline at the Sinton compressor in Texas, Reuters said, noting that the company does not comment on operations.

The maintenance was expected to cut LNG receipts at U.S. export facilities to 9.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) on Thursday, down from an average of 11.1 Bcf/d for the month of April so far, according to data from Refinitiv.

This would be the lowest level of natural gas flows for LNG exports out of America since February 26, when exports began to recover from the Texas Freeze that had shut in an estimated 20 percent of lower 48 U.S. natural gas production in the first half of February.

The reduced natural gas flows this week is only temporary and U.S. LNG exports continue to set records in recent months, with shipments to Asia surging.

According to the latest available data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), total American LNG exports set records in reach of the months of November and December 2020 and January 2021.

While the February LNG exports were hit by the Texas winter storm, exports in March are estimated to have hit a new all-time high, according to data from Refinitiv quoted by Reuters. American LNG was an attractive option for buyers because of the lower prices compared to those in Europe and Asia and low shipping rates last month.

Since the fall of 2020, the United States has significantly boosted its liquefied natural gas exports to the top LNG-importing region, Asia, to the point of setting record highs in recent weeks and competing with Qatar for supplying the fuel to the biggest LNG buyers.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oman's State-owned Oil Company QQ Mulls IPO

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years
U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer
UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized

UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

 Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com