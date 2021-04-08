Oman's State-owned Oil Company QQ Mulls IPO

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.90 +0.13 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.38 +0.22 +0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.520 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 1.812 +0.004 +0.22%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 1.962 +0.010 +0.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.68 -0.65 -1.06%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 59.92 +0.44 +0.74%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 1.962 +0.010 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 60.98 -0.24 -0.39%
Graph down Murban 2 days 61.36 -0.68 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 57.58 -1.37 -2.32%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 63.22 +0.69 +1.10%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 60.42 -1.20 -1.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Chart Girassol 2 days 60.85 -1.58 -2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.68 -0.65 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.14 +0.08 +0.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 49.42 +0.44 +0.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 58.77 +0.44 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 60.17 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 56.67 +0.44 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 55.77 +0.44 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 55.77 +0.44 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 56.27 +0.44 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 59.77 +0.44 +0.74%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 55.32 +0.44 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 56.25 -0.25 -0.44%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 62.68 +0.48 +0.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 53.55 +24.55 +84.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 57.50 +24.50 +74.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 57.50 +24.50 +74.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 56.25 -0.25 -0.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.00 +0.50 +1.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.11 +0.44 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 hour Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 5 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 22 mins Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 19 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 1 day The coming Cyber Attack
  • 12 hours Create a new law "Postericide" to prosecute and imprison Climate Change "Deniers"
  • 7 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 1 day America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 4 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 5 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates

Breaking News:

Oman's State-owned Oil Company QQ Mulls IPO

The U.S. Is Losing The Energy Tech War Against China

The U.S. Is Losing The Energy Tech War Against China

A new report from Bank…

GM Shares Secrets About Its New Revolutionary Battery Tech

GM Shares Secrets About Its New Revolutionary Battery Tech

GM shed some light on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oman's State-owned Oil Company QQ Mulls IPO

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 08, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

Oman is looking at several options to plug the holes in its budget, according to anonymous sources that disclosed the information to Bloomberg—and it’s taking a hard look at state-energy company OQ to do that.

Some of the options that the government of Oman is looking at is selling a stake in OQ, going the popular IPO route, or ditching some of the company’s subsidiaries.

State-energy firm OQ is a global integrated energy group that posted total revenues of nearly $20 billion in 2019. Its consoliated assets as of the end of 2019 were almost $30 billion.

OQ operates in 13 different countries and has its hands into oil exploration and production as well as fuels and petrochemicals. For now, it is wholly owned by the government of Oman.

Non-OPEC oil producer Oman has struggled under a hefty budget deficit thanks to the sharp drop in crude oil prices and plummeting demand. It is tried its hand at bond issuing, which received lackluster results. It is even considering levying an income tax on its citizenry—a rarity for countries in that region, particularly the ones that rely heavily on the usually lucrative crude business.  It has cut government jobs, and trimmed spending. It has also reshuffled some oil assets—including Block 6—to better position itself to raise debt from that asset.

Oman began to get into serious hot water when Saudi Arabia and Russia engaged in the oil price war in early 2020, shortly before the pandemic took the legs out from underneath oil demand.

It has yet to recover. Oman’s oil exports, however, did rebound from a 19-month low in February to 776,000 barrels per day in March, according to Argus media. It is the largest month-on-month increase in oil exports since June 2020.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden’s Plan Looks To Eliminate $35 Billion Fossil Fuel Subsidies  

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years
U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer
UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized

UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

 Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com